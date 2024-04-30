AstraZeneca Facing $320M Bill in Massive Class Action Lawsuit For ‘Defective’ Covid Vaccine

Big Pharma giant AstraZeneca is facing a $320 million dollar bill after 51 families launched a class action lawsuit against the vaccine maker after family members were injured or killed by the “defective” Covid jab.

Lawyers for the families involved in the class action lawsuit believe some victims could be eligible for compensation pay-outs worth up to $8 million after their lives were destroyed by the vaccine.

News of the massive class action lawsuit comes after AstraZeneca admitted – for the first time – that its Covid vaccine causes a blood clotting syndrome that has injured or killed many people linked to the lawsuit.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Daily Mail report: Cambridge-based AstraZeneca, which is contesting the legal battle, acknowledged in a legal document submitted to the High Court in February that its vaccine ‘can, in very rare cases, cause TTS’.

TTS is short for thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome – a medical condition where a person suffers blood clots along with a low platelet count. Platelets typically help the blood to clot.

AstraZeneca’s admission could lead to pay-outs on a case-by-case basis.

One of those seeking compensation is for injuries linked to AstraZeneca’s vaccine is father-of-two and IT engineer Jamie Scott.

He was left with a permanent brain injury following a blood clot and the bleed on the brain after getting the vaccine in April 2021. He has been unable to work since.

One of those seeking compensation for injuries linked to the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is father-of-two and IT engineer Jamie Scott (right), His wife Kate (left) said she hoped the new AstraZeneca submission was sign the legal case could be resolved soon

His wife Kate told The Telegraph: ‘The medical world has acknowledged for a long time that VITT was caused by the vaccine.

‘It’s only AstraZeneca who have questioned whether Jamie’s condition was caused by the jab.

‘I hope their admission means we will be able to sort this out sooner rather than later.

‘We need an apology, fair compensation for our family and other families who have been affected.

‘We have the truth on our side, and we are not going to give up.’

TTS, or vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), is thought to be linked to at least 81 deaths in the UK.

Not all are proven, however. And not every family is seeking legal action.

The complication is exceedingly rare, given the millions of doses dished out during the roll-out.

Taxpayers will foot the bill of any potential settlement because of an indemnity deal AstraZeneca struck with the Government in the darkest days of Covid to get the jabs produced as quickly as possible while the country was paralyzed by lockdowns.