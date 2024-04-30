CBS Poll: Half of Voters In Swing States Say Economy Worse Under Biden

A new CBS News poll has found that half of the voters in swing states believe the economy is worse under President Biden.

According to the poll about half of voters in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan believe that the economy got worse under Biden’s management

CBS POLL: Most swing state voters say their finances have gotten WORSE under Biden — and agree they'll be "financially better off" if President Trump wins pic.twitter.com/SS9kwIkN80 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2024

Breitbart reports: With the economy ranked as the top 2024 issue, Biden’s poor marks in the three key swing states are terrible news for the president’s reelection hopes.

Seven states, (Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina) will decide the president, longtime Democrat adviser Doug Sosnik wrote in the New York Times. If Trump wins one or more of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Biden’s chances of obtaining 270 electoral votes become narrower, he said.

Recent polling shows former President Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Below is the share of voters who say the economy became worse under Biden, CBS News reported: