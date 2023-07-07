Facebook’s Twitter Clone ‘Threads’ Says Platform Is Internet’s ‘Biggest Safe Space’

“Threads”, the new Twitter clone launched by Facebook, has boasted that the platform aims to be the Internet’s “biggest safe space” that will be free from conservatives, independent viewpoints, and hate speech.

The new copycat app launched Thursday in an effort to compete with Twitter.

In a desperate attempt to boost user numbers, Threads allows Instagram users to copy their followers over to the new platform.

However, thousands of users of Threads realized something was off with the new platform, as non-mainstream views appeared to be pre-programmed for censorship from the get-go.

Conservatives found warning labels attached to their Threads accounts before even posting anything.

Slaynews.com reports: And as other others noticed, to close your Threads account, you must delete your Instagram account, leaving users feeling “trapped” on the new platform.

As News Addicts notes, Meta claims that over 10 million people have registered for its new social media platform.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg characterizes Threads as a “friendly” alternative to Musk’s Twitter.

“Let’s do this. Welcome to Threads,” Zuckerberg announced in his inaugural post on the platform.

He described the platform as a “text-based conversation app.”

Users are permitted to publish posts with a maximum of 500 characters.

They can also photos, and videos, and, unlike Instagram, share links.

The new service, which is being introduced in more than 100 countries for iOS and Android, is positioned as a direct competitor to Twitter.

However, it doesn’t have a website version of the platform like Twitter.

“Our ambition is to maintain its friendliness as it grows. I believe it’s feasible and will be a crucial factor in its success,” Zuckerberg posted on Wednesday, presenting the service as a healthier alternative to Twitter. “Twitter’s relative lack of success, in my view, stems from this issue and we intend to approach it differently.”

However, issues around data privacy and censorship have arisen. Former Twitter owner, Jack Dorsey, underscored the substantial amount of data that Threads collects. Journalist Michael Shellenberger also expressed his concerns:

According to Shellenberger, Threads began covert censorship of users within hours of its launch, without providing a right of appeal.

Threads issued a cautionary warning upon accessing Utley and O’Hanley’s profiles, ‘Are you sure you want to follow…? This account has repeatedly posted false information.’ –

Rogan O’Handley, a lawyer and vocal Trump supporter, immediately was ‘unpersoned’ by the Twitter imitator.

Just downloaded and signed up for the new Meta app “Threads” meant to imitate Twitter



I posted once about wanting to expose Biden’s corrupt government and they’ve already flagged me for censorship



Great platform Zuck pic.twitter.com/2RhusHRo7v — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 6, 2023

The Twitter user Derek Utley also ran afoul of the censors right away.

.@meta /IG just released their new threads platform and I’ve been informed by multiple users that I’m censored on their new platform.



Sheesh, can’t a dude catch a break.@elonmusk doesn’t have me censored pic.twitter.com/WevfHx04qw — Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) July 6, 2023

According to reports, Threads is already censoring legitimate political debate as well.

Instagram is already censoring a new account simply dedicated to stopping a a highly controversial bill making its way through the California legislature. https://t.co/CEvmnPULdb — Jonathan Zachreson (@JZachreson) July 6, 2023

Meta already wields enormous power, controlling the content much of the public can access, Shellenberger adds in his “Public” Substack post.

He points out that should Threads succeed, it will command 80% of the global market outside of Russia and China, according to industry insiders.

It’s therefore plausible that Meta will impose censorship in line with the desires of large news media corporations like the New York Times and corporate advertisers.

This increased censorship is exactly what mainstream news media, big corporations, and their celebrity representatives have been calling for, he adds.

Unlike Twitter, Threads gathers data about “Health & Fitness,” “Financial Info,” “Sensitive Info,” and “Other Data” from users.

It has already ed to Threads being called out as a vast “data-mining” enterprise.

Prominent figures such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have joined the new platform.

Ultimately, these high-profile users, such as Democrat politicians and mainstream media journalists, may be willing to tolerate bugs in the Threads software if that means a “safe space” to share their ideological views without being challenged by independent and conservative voices, who are apparently being silenced.

However, other social platforms seeking to rival Twitter, such as President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky, and Mastodon, have failed to attract a sufficiently large user base to break into the mainstream.

Elon Musk did choose to buy Twitter rather than create a rival for a reason, after all.