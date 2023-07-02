Actress Dies By Assisted Suicide Following Battle With Covid Booster Jab Injuries

Slovakian model and actress Katarina Pavelek died earlier this month at a Swiss clinic following an assisted suicide.

The 41 year old Hollywood actress, known for her work on Fox Sports Live (2013), The Mindy Project (2012), and Marry Me (2014), received her Covid-19 booster shot a year ago, because she believed it would enhance her immune system.

However she experienced significant health deterioration following the booster shot according to Evie Magazine who reported:

Like most people, Pavelek thought the jab would improve her immune system – instead, it did the opposite, and she suffered heavily as a result.

Pavelek was diagnosed with an incurable chronic neurological illness known as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), a long-term illness with a wide range of symptoms that affects daily activities. At times, this condition may confine people to their beds. ME/CFS can worsen if individuals with this illness overwork themselves. The model was also suspected to have respiratory ALS, a neurodegenerative disorder that weakens the muscles involved in breathing and swallowing.

Pavelek publicly addressed her thousands of followers on Instagram on June 1, 2023, announcing her heartbreaking decision to end her life due to the severity of her illness.

“Hi guys, over last 10 days I became severely ill again homebound unable to do much. My body is too weak to fight this illness and I have no more strength so I made decision to end my life at Pegasos association in Switzerland. I was diagnosed with untreatable chronic neurological illness,” Pavelek wrote.

“ME/CFS caused by booster jab on top of having suspected respiratory ALS. This illness made me disabled, unable to work or have social life and unable to enjoy life all together. Breathing have become more and more difficult and painful for me and my lung function has been declining. Thank you for all your friendship and support over last year,” she added.

Pavelek expressed her belief that the booster jab she had received had been the catalyst for her deteriorating health.

“The booster jab I received over year ago destroyed my health, my body and my life completely. There is no other way to end my suffering other than the decision I made,” she concluded.

Pavelek’s experience is not isolated. She is one of the millions who have reported adverse reactions following the administration of the experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

Rest in peace.