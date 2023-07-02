French Police Declare Civil War in France: “Traitor Macron Chose the Wrong Side”

French police have declared that the riots across the country are so bad that France is now in the midst of a civil war.

According to multiple French police unions, President Emmanuel Macron is a “traitor” to the people of France by choosing to side with the violent foreign invaders.

Police say that the invaders are being allowed by the Macron regime to unleash anarchy across the country – setting things on fire, murdering innocent civilians, looting, and wreaking widespread destruction.

I would just like to point out that in 2022 alone, at least 45,728 illegal immigrants (like this scholar) crossed the English Channel in dinghies from France.

The UK is a whisker away from the civil unrest that the French are seeing right now. Get ready.pic.twitter.com/PMKLAVc0cn — Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) July 1, 2023

FRENCH REVOLUTION🧵: The French police have lost control of the streets and in frustration are cracking down on every infraction with maximum force. pic.twitter.com/6YHwajeKAZ — @amuse (@amuse) July 1, 2023

President Trump predicted back in 2016 that France was on the road to destruction:

Trump was Right Again: In 2016 Trump said “France is no longer France.” The French should have listened to President Trump.

pic.twitter.com/hVBNIcav55 — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) July 1, 2023

The goal of the foreign invaders is not assimilation – it’s domination.

Allahu Akbar France!



Imam brags: "France WILL become an Islamic country through Jihad; The entire world WILL be subject to Islamic Rule"



The French will: "Convert to Islam, be Forced to pay Jizya poll tax, or be fought against for the sake of Allah"



In 2017, France… pic.twitter.com/aBVT90V8gV — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) July 1, 2023

Revolver.news reports: Popular entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand translated a recent communique from French police unions discussing this very issue. Here’s what it said:

We’re truly witnessing a radicalization on both sides in France. This is an unreal communiqué by the main French police unions, essentially declaring France is in a civil war and that the police is in the “resistance” against the government. This is the translation: “Now that’s enough… Facing these savage hordes, asking for calm is no longer enough, it must be imposed! Restoring the republican order and putting the apprehended beyond the capacity to harm should be the only political signals to give. In the face of such exactions, the police family must stand together. Our colleagues, like the majority of citizens, can no longer bear the tyranny of these violent minorities. The time is not for union action, but for combat against these “pests”. Surrendering, capitulating, and pleasing them by laying down arms are not the solutions in light of the gravity of the situation. All means must be put in place to restore the rule of law as quickly as possible. Once restored, we already know that we will relive this mess that we have been enduring for decades. For these reasons, Alliance Police Nationale and UNSA Police will take their responsibilities and warn the government from now on that at the end, we will be in action and without concrete measures for the legal protection of the Police, an appropriate penal response, significant means provided, the police will judge the extent of the consideration given. Today the police are in combat because we are at war. Tomorrow we will be in resistance and the government will have to become aware of it.”

As a result of this communique, and the total breakdown of institutional order, the calls for Macron to resign are growing louder, but the stakes appear to be much bigger than even that. France is fighting for the very right to call itself a civilization.