Former Baltimore Mayor Who Was Convicted Of Embezzlement, Is Running For Mayor Again

Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon who was convicted of embezezlement in 2010, has announced that she is running again

Dixon made an official announcement on Saturday morning after apologizing again, for the crime that forced her to leave office.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Baltimore is already regressive and incapable of implementing quality of life and safety measures for the 21st century. Sheila Dixon is a convicted criminal who just last month said she wants to repeal Complete Streets and rip out bike lanes. Hell. No. https://t.co/i6fqHjFMLo — Online Luddite (@adup512) September 7, 2023

This marks her third bid for Baltimore mayor following two unsuccessful attempts since her own tenure ended in scandal.

AP reports: Sheila Dixon, who resigned as part of a 2010 plea agreement in the corruption case, penned an op-ed in The Baltimore Sun on Thursday apologizing for her past digressions and announcing her candidacy in the city’s 2024 mayoral race. This marks her third bid for mayor following two unsuccessful attempts since her own tenure ended in scandal.

Dixon will go up against current Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott in the city’s Democratic primary. Scott is running for a second term.

In December 2009, a jury found Dixon guilty of embezzlement for misusing gift cards that had been donated to City Hall for charity. Instead of using them to serve the poor, Dixon spent about $500 at Target and Best Buy to purchase things for her family and staff.