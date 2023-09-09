Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon who was convicted of embezezlement in 2010, has announced that she is running again
Dixon made an official announcement on Saturday morning after apologizing again, for the crime that forced her to leave office.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
This marks her third bid for Baltimore mayor following two unsuccessful attempts since her own tenure ended in scandal.
AP reports: Sheila Dixon, who resigned as part of a 2010 plea agreement in the corruption case, penned an op-ed in The Baltimore Sun on Thursday apologizing for her past digressions and announcing her candidacy in the city’s 2024 mayoral race. This marks her third bid for mayor following two unsuccessful attempts since her own tenure ended in scandal.
Dixon will go up against current Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott in the city’s Democratic primary. Scott is running for a second term.
In December 2009, a jury found Dixon guilty of embezzlement for misusing gift cards that had been donated to City Hall for charity. Instead of using them to serve the poor, Dixon spent about $500 at Target and Best Buy to purchase things for her family and staff.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Former Baltimore Mayor Who Was Convicted Of Embezzlement, Is Running For Mayor Again - September 9, 2023
- Kamala Harris Says She’s Ready To Become Commander-In-Chief “If Necessary” - September 9, 2023
- Nancy Pelosi Announces Reelection Bid - September 9, 2023