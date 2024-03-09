Biden Campaign Compares Trump & His Supporters To The KKK In New Ad

Following Biden’s lound and angry SOTU address this week, his team released a scathing new ad comparing Trump and his supporters to the KKK.

The ad, which was posted to social media, showed footage from Biden’s SOTU speech where he says: “Again and again, I’ve seen the contest between competing forces in the battle for the soul of our nation” As he speaks images of the notorious hate group, Klu Klux Klan, and civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King Jr. flash on the screen before cutting to an image of Doanld Trump

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

TGP reports: As everyone knows the KKK was the militant wing of the Democrat Party.

When the Civil War ended, and after Republican President Abraham Lincoln liberated the slaves, Democrats initiated Jim Crow laws to punish blacks.

Democrats continued for decades to discriminate against blacks. In fact, the KKK, was founded as the terrorist wing of the Democrat Party.

The Ku Klux Klan assassinated hundreds of Republicans and their supporters, including Republican Representative James M. Hinds (December 5, 1833—October 22, 1868) of Little Rock.

Hinds represented Arkansas in the United States Congress from June 24, 1868 through October 22, 1868 before his death.

Democrats murdered him.

The Ku Klux Klan was founded as the activist wing of the Democrat Party.

On September 28, 1868, a mob of Democrats massacred nearly 300 African-American Republicans in Opelousas, Louisiana. The savagery began when racist Democrats attacked a newspaper editor, a white Republican and schoolteacher for ex-slaves. Several African-Americans rushed to the assistance of their friend, and in response, Democrats went on a “Negro hunt,” killing every African-American (all of whom were Republicans) in the area they could find. (Via Grand Old Partisan)

Democrats in hoods slaughtered hundreds of Republicans and blacks across the country.

They beat and threatened and murdered Republicans for standing up for the black man.

This story was reported over and over in American history – Democrat KKK members lynching Republicans and blacks.

Here is Joe Biden in 2010 delivering a eulogy for noted segregationist and former KKK Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd, who once led a KKK chapter with 150 members.

Biden called him a “mentor,” a “guide,” and a “friend.”