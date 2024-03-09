15 Covid Vaccine ‘Conspiracy Theories’ That Turned Out To Be Conspiracy Facts

Whenever the establishment uses the term “conspiracy theory” and order the mainstream media to smear anybody daring to ask questions about an issue, there is a very high chance the issue they are talking about will later be confirmed as a conspiracy fact.

After all, the term “conspiracy theory” was coined by the CIA to smear anybody who dared to ask questions about the official narrative surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Here are fifteen examples of so-called “conspiracy theories” which turned out to be conspiracy facts from the Covid-19 era alone.

15. Repeated COVID shots weaken the immune system.

The establishment were desperate to shoot down this “conspiracy theory,” instructing the mainstream media to go on overdrive. Unfortunately for the elite, subsequent studies revealed it is in fact true. Covid shots weaken the natural immune system in humans.

14. Ivermectin works! Peer-reviewed study finds 74% reduction in excess deaths.

The mainstream media was ordered to mock anybody, including prominent influencers like Joe Rogan, who dared go against the establishment narrative on Ivermectin. Again, the establishment was proved wrong. The FDA finally admited that multiple studies prove Ivermectin works!

13. The unvaccinated were unfairly scapegoated for failure of COVID vaccines, study finds.

Anybody who came through the most extreme psy-op in history without getting vaccinated can rest assured that they are made of psychologically strong stuff. Finally, a scientific study admitted that unvaccinated people were unfairly scapegoated during the pandemic. The authors even admitted they were shocked by their discovery that much of the lies and misinformation came from the government and media.

12. Mask wearers paradoxically had an increased risk of contracting COVID.

Hate to say I told you so.

11. Natural immunity proves to be seven times more protective than vaccinated immunity.

You don’t say!

10. Ivermectin, the drug once labeled “horse de-wormer,” is now showing 15 anti-cancer mechanisms of action.

Is anybody starting to recognize a pattern here? Whatever the mainstream media say is proven 100% wrong within two years.

9. Hospitals murdered COVID patients. The more they killed, the more money they made.

This is still a touchy subject for fact checkers and the mainstream media. However, the proof is out there. There can be no doubt the “conspiracy theory” is a conspiracy fact.

8. New-found emails prove Biden White House hid COVID-19 vaccine harms from the public.

Let’s face it, it was only a matter of time.

7. The COVID shots were not the only toxic measure forced on humanity. Regular mask-wearing was also harmful.

Whatever happened to common sense? As Rudyard Kipling wrote, “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you…”

6. Nearly 1 in 3 COVID vaccine recipients suffered neurological side effects.

A massive new study into the Covid-19 vaccines has found that the injections are linked to severe adverse side effects including neurological, blood and heart issues

5. Research finds heart anomalies within 48 hours after the COVID-19 shot.

New research out of Germany observing rat and human heart cells shows that within 48 hours of vaccination, the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines form spike proteins.

4. Pfizer hid nearly 80% of COVID-19 vaccine trial deaths from regulators in order to qualify for Emergency Use Authorization.

According to an analysis, published in December in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial data, the vaccine makers hid fatality data from regulators in order to qualify for Emergency Use Authorization.

3. Extreme brainwashing techniques were thoroughly studied to get you jabbed.

Congratulations if you survived the military-grade mass formation psychosis.

2. The Pfizer COVID-19 “vaccine” injected into billions of arms was not the same one used in Pfizer’s clinical trials.

There was a “bait-and-switch.” The New Zealand government even admitted it.

1. Florida’s Surgeon General has called for a halt to the use of all COVID-19 mRNA injections, citing safety concerns after the discovery of billions of DNA fragments per dose in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the mainstream media, the surgeon general is a “conspiracy theorist.” That just means he will be proved right in a couple of years time.

H/T Vigilant News