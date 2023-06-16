Fox News Caught Using ‘Woke AI’ To Ensure Staff Watch Gay Porn To Celebrate Pride Month

Internal documents leaked by Fox News employees reveal that Fox Corp. is encouraging employees to read pornographic homosexual literature to “expand their perspectives,” including a book that describes the US as a “genocidal empire”, and support radical LGBTQ organizations. Fox Corp. has also deployed “woke AI” that surveils employees and monitors their commitment to DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) principles.

A screenshot of a Fox employee portal obtained by Matt Walsh, the director of the popular What Is a Woman? documentary, showed that the company encourages employees to donate to the Trevor Project, an organization “hosts a sexually explicit chat room that connects children as young as 13 years old with ‘LGBT’ adults.” Employees are also encouraged to donate to the Ali Forney Center, and the L.A. LGBT Center.

Fox also insists employees read explicit LGBTQ books like one that gives a sexually explicit description of a “glory hole” and another that describes pornographic scenes between two gay characters.

“Do the executives and owners just not know what’s happening in their company?” Walsh asked. “Are they trying to comply with some onerous New York State Law? Do they not care? Do they actually support this nonsense? Fox News’ audience deserves to know.”

The Ali Forney Center supports injecting children with cross-sex hormones, and Fox praises the organization for helping “homeless LGBT youth.” The media company also praises the Los Angeles LGBT Center, an organization that posted a video of a mother “surprising” her “trans daughter” with her “first dose of hormones.” While YouTube removed the video for violating terms of service, a screenshot of the video can still be seen on Twitter, according to Walsh.

12/ Fox leadership doesn’t just pick out books for its adult employees. They also suggested a pride rainbow-filled kid’s book with a character who comes out as a unicorn, presumably symbolizing coming out as gay or transgender. pic.twitter.com/WQqD25L9WH — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

One of the books that Fox says will “expand your perspective” delves into gay erotica, Walsh said, sharing a page that goes into explicit detail about a sexual encounter between two gay characters.

Fox’s LGBTQ push doesn’t stop with adults, Walsh added, tweeting that Fox “also suggested a pride rainbow-filled kid’s book with a character who comes out as a unicorn, presumably symbolizing coming out as gay or transgender.”

Walsh suggested that many people at Fox are not on board with the company’s embrace of leftist ideas, but leadership has introduced an AI program that monitors employees. Fox executives told employees to sign up for Eskalera, an AI program that helps people “engage in activities that will deepen” their “understanding of identity” and “explore more nuanced D&I concepts.”

9/ The Fox-endorsed book also details the author’s graphic description of having a “c*ck” in his mouth. pic.twitter.com/MOUdNlDy5z — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

“Eskalera says it pulls in data from various sources, including the email and payroll systems. It generates a ‘peer comfort index’ and a ‘diversity index,’ based in part on how often employees ‘practice micro-affirmations,’” Walsh said.

15/ Not all Fox employees are happy with this propaganda. That might be why, last year, Fox experimented with a solution to monitor employees’ commitment to DEI. It’s an AI platform called Eskalera, which tracks employees’ commitment to the cult of DEI. pic.twitter.com/f9WKC2nlIp — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

The Daily Wire host wondered how a news organization that has positioned itself as a conservative platform could allow LGBTQ and DEI principles to take over.

“Maybe Fox leadership isn’t concerned with how the audience feels because they’re not really beholden to those viewers at all. Like YouTube, some of Fox’s largest shareholders are enormous institutional investors, [BlackRock] and [Vanguard],” Walsh said.

“These massive funds consolidate the wealth of millions of Americans, and then use their combined voting power to pursue a radical agenda most of those Americans oppose. They are Fox’s real customers. And they’re getting exactly what they want.”