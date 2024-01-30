French Farmers Block Entrances To Paris In Protest Againts Green Agenda

Major roads in and out of Paris remain blocked for a second day by protesting farmers and their tractors.

On Monday thousands of French farmers joined forces to kick off what they have described as the “Siege of Paris”

The farmers took to their tractors in a coordinated attempt to block off entrances into the French capital tin protest against globalist green policies.

The farmers say such policies are destroying their ability to stay in business.

Farmers in neighbouring Belgium also set up barricades to stop traffic reaching some of the main highways, including into the capital, Brussels. Similar demonstrations are taking place in Germany and Italy.

Breitbart reports: In an escalation of the latest example of popular uprisings that have come to define President Macron’s tenure in office, farmers descended in their tractors to shut down major highways leading into Paris on Monday following a week of similar protests throughout the country.

According to the Le Figaro newspaper, farmers successfully enacted blockades on eight major highways, with tractors lined up for tens of kilometres around the ring road surrounding Paris. In total 16 highways and 30 administrative departments around the city were impacted by the demonstrations on Monday, while separate farmer uprisings continued in at least 40 other locations throughout the country.

President Emmanuel Macron will reportedly hold an emergency meeting with his government ministers at the Élysée on Monday to be briefed on the “overview of the agricultural situation”. Meanwhile, Gabriel Attal, who was installed as France’s youngest-ever prime minister earlier this month by Macron, will reportedly hold crunch negotiations with the leader of the FNSEA farmer’s union Arnaud Rousseau and the head of the Young Farmers Arnaud Gaillot on Monday evening.

The “Siege of Paris” was called for over the weekend after Prime Minister Attal’s attempts to quell the anger of the farmers with several “concessions” were rejected for not going far enough.

It is unclear exactly how many of the farmer’s 140 demands the French government can actually meet, given that many of the stifling green agenda regulations were imposed by the EU. However, farmers groups and populist politicians have noted that Macron’s party in Brussels was a principal backer of the climate change cause and, therefore, is still to blame.