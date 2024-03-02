Funeral Director John O’Looney Continues To Blow Whistle On Covid

UK Funeral director John O’Looney continues to crush the official narrative as he discusses excess deaths, the increased mortality of young people and the discovery of strange blood clots, since the COVID vaccine rollout.

O’Looney started trying to alert people about what was happening back in 2020

He was speaking out as our politicians were busy enforcing their so called ‘vaccine’ mandates and discriminating against those who chose not to be jabbed.

He also says that about 65 professionals from within the industry have approached him with similar stories about the nature of the deceased arriving at funeral homes.

In the video below, O’Looney joins Alex Jones to discuss the strange blood clots he’s been finding in corpses since the so called vaccines were rolled out.