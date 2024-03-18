Putin Warns of ‘Apocalyptic WW3’ if Deep State Sends Troops to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that if the Deep State in the west sends troops to Ukraine a “full-scale World War III” of apocalyptic proportions will follow.

During his election victory speech, Putin responded to a journalist’s question on President Macron’s recent statements saying he thinks sending troops to Ukraine should be a realistic possibility. Putin warned on Sunday: “I think anything is possible in today’s world and it’s clear to everyone that this would be one step from a full-scale World War III.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Zerohedge.com reports: But the Russian leader also emphasized that NATO military personnel are already present in Ukraine, with Russian intelligence having observed English and French at times being spoken on the battlefield. “There is nothing good in this, first of all for them, because they are dying there and in large numbers,” he said.

Putin said, “It seems that France could play a role. All is not lost yet.” Over the weekend French President Macron floated the idea of a Ukraine ceasefire during the Paris Olympics, which is set to take place from July 26 to August 11 of this year:

France wants Russia to observe a cease-fire in Ukraine during this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with Ukrainian television on Saturday. “This is a message of peace,” Macron said, before a voiceover interpreter quoted the French president as saying that France is doing so in line with the spirit of the Olympic movement.

Putin appeared to respond to this overture, saying in his Sunday address: “I’ve been saying it over and over again and I’ll say it again. We are for peace talks, but not just because the enemy is running out of bullets,” Putin stated.

“If they really, seriously, want to build peaceful, good-neighborly relations between the two states in the long term, and not simply take a break for rearmament for 1.5-2 years.”

The Kremlin followed up later with this exchange:

Commenting on the French President’s call for a ceasefire, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged Macron to stop weapon supplies to Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported. Zakharova also said Macron should have proposed the same ceasefire to the sides of the conflict in the Middle East.

Putin elsewhere presented his re-election to another six year term as proof that the Russian populace stands behind him in defending Russia in the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine. “Dear friends, it’s a great pleasure this evening to be with members of my team, with members of my team, people who think alike, who have the same goals. But let’s think about this word, where it came from, comrade in arms, or teammates.” He stressed, “The votes of all citizens of Russia express the united will of the Russian Federation.”

“Everything is possible in the modern world. But it is clear to everyone that this is a step towards World War III. Hardly anyone is interested in this.” – President Putin responds to @EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/Ox4kNetHH6 — African (@ali_naka) March 18, 2024

He juxtaposed his ‘mandate’ with the state of affairs in America. “The whole world is laughing at what is happening there,” he said of the United States. “It is just a catastrophe — it is not democracy — what on earth is it?”

Putin was also asked about deceased opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died Feb.16 in a far northern prison of what was officially listed as ‘natural causes’. Putin confirmed reports that a major prisoner swap with the West was about to happen just before his “sad” death. On this swap which had been in the works just days before Navalny’s unexpected death, Putin explained: “I said: ‘I am agreed’. I had one condition — we exchange him but he never returns.”

Concerning the future of the war in Ukraine at a moment cross-border drone attacks have ramped up on Russian cities and energy infrastructure, Putin spoke of possibly establishing a major buffer zone. “I do not exclude that, bearing in mind the tragic events taking place today, we will be forced at some point, when we deem it appropriate, to create a certain ‘sanitary zone’ in the territories today under the Kyiv regime,” Putin said, but without giving further details.