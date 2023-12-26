George Soros Spotted With Buff Rent Boy Security Guards

Recent photos published by the Daily Mail showed 93-year-old globalist George Soros taking a swim in Bridgetown, Barbados, with a muscular entourage of rent boys.

One X user pointed out the ripped muscles of the men accompanying Soros, saying, “They say that money can’t buy love, but it can buy whatever is going on here, and I hope it’s a healthy sum too because surely there’s better positions that don’t require you to…well, you know.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This wry remark suggests that the user believes Soros is using his wealth to secure a different kind of ‘service’ from his entourage, perhaps beyond the scope of mere personal security.

Another user wrote, “I’m seeing a pattern. This is why they are pushing this ‘trans’ agenda on us – because when they are all finally exposed as being gay, and/or inverted (‘trans’) – they are hoping that the public perception of it is normalized. Of course, they would think that – because that’s all they’ve known their whole lives.”

Social Media Strategist Joey Mannarino wrote, “I said months ago that I wondered if Soros wanted an endless stream of African migration into Europe and America, just so that he could have an unrelenting supply of humongous BBC in his backside… This picture really lends credence to my theory.”

In June, Hungarian-born American George Soros passed the torch to his younger son, Alex Soros, who will now control his father’s $25 billion financial empire.

Known for his ultra-liberal causes, 37-year-old Alex Soros has vowed to further broaden his father’s wide-ranging woke interests to include voting and abortion rights and gender equality, Breitbart reported.

“I’m more political,” Alex told Wall Street Journal.

The Gateway Pundit reported Alex has quietly become a de-facto White House “ambassador,” making at least 17 visits there on behalf of the far-left kingmaker since President Joe Biden took office.

Soros is known for his vast philanthropic activities, primarily through his Open Society Foundations. The non-profit foundation, operating in more than 100 countries, pushes woke propaganda and is one of the world’s top funders of ‘open-borders’ causes.

Soros is a well-known supporter of progressive and liberal political causes, donating millions over the years to various campaigns and woke causes in the United States and around the world. He has been a significant donor to the Democratic Party and its candidates, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

George Soros, together with his son, is reportedly planning to try to meddle in the 2024 election if Trump is the Republican nominee.

“As someone who spends up to half their time working on the Continent and thinks former United States President Donald Trump — or at least someone with his isolationist and anti-European policies — will be the Republican nominee, I believe a MAGA-style Republican victory in next year’s U.S. presidential election could, in the end, be worse for the EU than for the U.S. Such an outcome will imperil European unity and undermine the progress achieved on many fronts in response to the war in Ukraine. We are adapting OSF to be able to respond to whatever scenarios might emerge, on both sides of the Atlantic,” Alex Soros wrote on Politico.