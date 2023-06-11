Gov. Newsom Orders Police To ARREST Parents Who Refuse To ‘Affirm Child’s Chosen Gender’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning to authorize police to arrest parents who refuse to affirm their child’s “chosen gender.“

California Bill A.B 957 passed the state assembly this week. Once signed by Newom, it would classify a parents refusal to affirm their child ‘gender identity’ as criminally abusive.

Far-left California Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener co-authored the bill with a woman who claims her own child is transgender.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

100percentfedup.com reports: The bill is just the latest in a series of attacks on parental rights in left-leaning states after it was revealed that many school districts are allowing children to begin the gender transition process without parental knowledge or consent.

Conservative states have responded with their own legislation that bans so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors.

In California, a parent’s refusal to affirm their child’s gender identity will now be considered on par with a parents’ history of drug and alcohol use, physical abuse, or neglect of a child.

“It’s not a giant leap–it’s a tiny step to get there,” said Friday. “We know exactly where they are going with it. I didn’t think the bill could get worse, but it got worse.” Said one Republican critic of the bill.

The Free Beacon Reports:

A newly revised California bill would treat parents’ refusal to “affirm” their child’s gender identity as a violation of health, safety, and welfare in the context of custody disputes.

The bill, which has already passed the State Assembly, would require judges adjudicating such disputes over transgender-identifying children to favor the parent who “affirms” the child’s preferred identity. Earlier this week the authors released an updated version that specifically defines “the health, safety, and welfare” of a child to include “a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity”—a change that the bill’s opponents worry will open the door to non-affirmation being treated as abuse.

“When you say that gender affirmation is in the child’s best interest for health, safety, and welfare, it takes nothing to say [non-affirmation] is now abuse—because you’re not taking care of the health, safety, and welfare if you’re not affirming them,” said Erin Friday

We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. If a comment is spam, instead of replying to it please click the ∨ icon below and to the right of that comment. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.