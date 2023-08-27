79 “Arsonist Scums” Arrested in Greece As Deadly Wildfires Rage Across The Country

Greek police have arrested 79 individuals on charges of arson.

The suspects are being held responsible for deliberately starting the deadly fires that have left at least 20 people dead and caused widespread devastation across the country.

Some believe that the repeated efforts to spark new fires could be an attempt to blame climate change for the catastrophe.

TGP reports: According to the European Forest Fire Information System, wildfires in Greece have destroyed 130,000 hectares of land so far, setting a new record for the EU.

Minister Kikilias, addressing the nation via television, expressed his outrage at these criminal acts that endanger not only forests and property but also human lives. The wildfires have already killed at least 20 people this week.

He emphasized that these perpetrators will not escape justice, as law enforcement agencies are committed to apprehending them.

“You are committing a crime against the country,” Mr Kikilias said.

“Arsonist scum are setting fires that threaten forests, property and, most of all, human lives,” he added.

“You will not get away with it, we will find you, you will be held accountable.”

According to far-left BBC, “Summer wildfires are common in Greece and scientists have linked the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, including heatwaves, to climate change.”

“Stefan Doerr, who directs the Centre for Wildfire Research at Swansea University, says that more flammable landscapes – due to hot weather or poor vegetation management – mean that arson and other incidents can more easily turn into fast-moving wildfires,” the outlet added.

