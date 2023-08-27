Men In Drag Greet Young Children At Disney’s Bibbidy Bobbidi Boutique Dress Shop

More photos have surfaced showing men in drag greeting children at the Bibbidy Bobbidi Boutique attraction where little girls are treated to a “princess makeover”.

The theme park made headlines in May this year when a mustached man in a dress was seen greeting little girls at the boutique when they arrived .

The high-priced shop takes the little girls to a salon where they can get their hair and makeup done after selecting the perfect princess dress to wear as they visit the theme park.

Makeovers at the boutique are limited to children aged between 3 and 12 years old.

TGP reports: In previous years, little girls and their parents would be met at the door by one of the “fairy godmothers in training,” usually a young woman who would help them decide on their perfect princess makeover.

Now, they appear to be being met by drag queens.

Disney has men dressed as women, wearing dresses greeting children at some of their attractions.



Received both of these this week from disturbed visitors. pic.twitter.com/c0NGDhRKh3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 25, 2023

On Friday, Libs of TikTok posted images of two separate men in dresses greeting children.

In a video posted to Twitter at the end of May, a mustached man in heavy makeup is seen introducing himself to a child as one of the fairy godmother’s apprentices.

Disney has a man in a dress working in the dress store for little girls at Disneyland. This is who Disney wants girls to see when they first walk in to pick out a dress. pic.twitter.com/Ta2dwyAaSa — Jason Jones (@jonesville) May 30, 2023

In 2022, Inside the Magic reported, “Boutique Cast Members were formerly called ‘Fairy Godmothers in Training’ but will now be called ‘Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices,’ according to an update on Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort’s websites.”

The report added, “This change is more gender inclusive and will allow Cast Members who don’t identify as female to participate in magical Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique makeovers.”

“This is just one of the many ways Disney is trying to push more inclusivity. Recently Disney changed the opening to the fireworks shows as they removed the phrase ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls.’ Disney Cast Members also have a less strict dress code as it, too, has become more gender-inclusive.”