Man Wearing A Dress Greets Little Girls At Disneyland’s Bibbidy Bobbidi Boutique

May 30, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 0
disneyland
Disneyland has hired a man dressed as a princess to greet little girls at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

A video uploaded on Twitter by Jason Jones shows a grown man complete with mustache and wearing a dress as he greets the young children as they walk into the dress boutique expecting to be transformed into little princesses.

TGP reports: According to Disney Land Resort, the “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique offers magical makeovers for royalty-in-training ages 3 to 12.”

WATCH:

Here was Twitter’s reaction:

The move by Disney isn’t so subtle but Disney actually publicized their decision to allow men to wear dresses at the end of the pandemic.

Per Inside Magic:
Boutique Cast Members were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices,” according to an update on Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort’s websites.

This change is more gender inclusive and will allow Cast Members who don’t identify as female to participate in magical Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique makeovers.

