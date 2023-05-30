Man Wearing A Dress Greets Little Girls At Disneyland’s Bibbidy Bobbidi Boutique

Disneyland has hired a man dressed as a princess to greet little girls at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

A video uploaded on Twitter by Jason Jones shows a grown man complete with mustache and wearing a dress as he greets the young children as they walk into the dress boutique expecting to be transformed into little princesses.

TGP reports: According to Disney Land Resort, the “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique offers magical makeovers for royalty-in-training ages 3 to 12.”

WATCH:

Disney has a man in a dress working in the dress store for little girls at Disneyland. This is who Disney wants girls to see when they first walk in to pick out a dress. pic.twitter.com/Ta2dwyAaSa — Jason Jones (@jonesville) May 30, 2023 Here was Twitter’s reaction:

A MAN dressed as a princess at Disney Land … this is where girls turn into princesses…This is just a NO! These are little girls who see princes and princesses. This objectively is wrong. pic.twitter.com/nzxo8LGTWY — MORGONN (@morgonnm) May 30, 2023