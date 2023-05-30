Man Wearing A Dress Greets Little Girls At Disneyland’s Bibbidy Bobbidi Boutique

Disneyland has hired a man dressed as a princess to greet little girls at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.
A video uploaded on Twitter by Jason Jones shows a grown man complete with mustache and wearing a dress as he greets the young children as they walk into the dress boutique expecting to be transformed into little princesses.
TGP reports: According to Disney Land Resort, the “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique offers magical makeovers for royalty-in-training ages 3 to 12.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
WATCH:
Niamh Harris
Writer at The People's Voice