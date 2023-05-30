This Years Pride Event In Chicago Will Feature ‘Drag Dress-up & Makeovers’ For Children

Chicago’s pride event will feature “drag dress-up and makeovers” for children.

The “Queer Fam Pride Jam” is an all-ages Pride event that will take place on June 17 at the Salt Shed Fairgrounds from 10 am to 4 pm. It is sponsored by Lululemon.

According to TGP a report from Block Club Chicago states: “This free event, co-sponsored by Block Club, is a collaboration between the queer party producers of Slo ‘Mo and the owners of Kido, an award-winning kids boutique in the South Loop.”

The event will also feature vendors, prioritizing those who are “LGBTQ and Black, Indigenous and people of color.”

“The festival’s programs include wellness activities facilitated by LGBTQ artists and healers, including family yoga and fan decorating, Kaza said. Day-long activities include fan decorating, drag dress-up and makeovers,” the report continues. “Natty Bwoy Bikes & Boards, a local skateboarding school, will facilitate a skating area, and legendary house music choreographer Boogie McClarin will teach dance lessons, Kaza said.”

The event will culminate in an all-ages “dance party.”

“The dance party will put all of these components together,” Kido owner Keewa Nurullah told Block Club. “They’ll have learned the dances, they’ll have the drag artwork on their face and they’ll have had this entire day of fun to celebrate.”

Kido, a children’s boutique, has also previously organized a pro-abortion march.