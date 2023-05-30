“You Need to Be Our Ally” LGBTQ Activists Warn Corporate America

LGBTQ activists are calling for new strategies to convince corporate leaders not to cave in to opposing voices and chasten those who do in the face of public pressure.

Their call to action follows last week announcement by Traget that it had removed products and relocated Pride displays to the back of certain stores in response to public protest.

One pro-transgender mother claimed that the Target executives had caved to “terrorists.”

Thirsty, out of work, actress Rachelle Lefevre claims her SEVEN year old is non-binary and can’t return to @Target for a month or else he’ll see the Satan loving designer bulge-suits have been moved🤣 these people are insane. Way to go “terrorists” for making noise. pic.twitter.com/i9ZaKPcvwi — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) May 26, 2023

“We need a strategy on how to deal with corporations that are experiencing enormous pressure to throw LGBTQ people under the bus,” said California state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), a member of the LGBTQ legislative caucus.

He added: “We need to send a clear message to corporate America that if you’re our ally — if you are truly our ally — you need to be our ally, not just when it’s easy but also when it’s hard”

Breitbart reports: Target is just one corporate entity to have fallen under continued criticism over the past several weeks due to its overt promotion of woke gender ideology and the LGBTQ agenda, despite the fact those who identify as such make up a small percentage of the U.S. population.

Customers voted with their feet – and their wallets – and simply ignored the Target outlets across the country.

This is just pathological. https://t.co/y0IXCZQXA6 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 27, 2023 As Breitbart News reported, Target’s shareholders subsequently lost $9 billion in stock market value after the embrace of the LGBTQ agenda which includes advocacy for transgenderism.

Concerns remain about the impact of Target’s Pride displays on children, said Victoria Cobb, president of The Family Foundation of Virginia, a conservative, faith-based organization in Richmond.

“Target is paying the price for telling kids to be discontent with their bodies, putting ideology ahead of the interests of investors, and creating a hostile store environment for parents with children,” Cobb said in a statement seen by AP.