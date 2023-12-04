MK Ultra Victim Britney Spears Posts Hyper-Sexualised Video: “I Turned 6 Years Old Today!”

The decades of Monarch programming appears to be breaking down for Britney Spears after the singer posted a disturbing hyper-sexualized video of herself on Instagram with the caption: “I turned 6 years old today.”

Investigative journalist Dom Lucre was the first to report on Britney’s apparent reference to being a child sex slave.

The bizarre video comes just months after Britney admitted to being subjected to Satanic Illuminati rituals when she was a child.

100percentfedup.com reports: And here’s the video:

The only real question at this point?

Is this STRANGER or LESS STRANGE than the dancing with knives vid?

Britney Spears Dances With Knives In STRANGE New Video

It’s not often I write about Britney Spears here…

In fact, I’m not sure I EVER have before, other than to quote the “Leave Britney Alone” guy from 2007.

Remember that?

Yes, I think this is a guy.

Or maybe now a lady, I don’t know.

Dude was Dylan Mulvaney before it was profitable!

But here is the classic “Leave Britney Alone” guy telling us we’re “lucky she even performed for you bastards!”

See the thing is my man, we’ve tried to leave her alone but then things like this happen…

Here is Britney at home doing a knife dance.

And that would be bad enough but she’s got this scary look on her face and keeps swinging the knives right by her head.

I’d like to leave her along but I think I’d like even more to send over a Wellfare Check.

Watch for yourself:

https://twitter.com/threadsapp65/status/1706727745542406622

And here:

Britney Spears dogs are just as confused as the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/i4dgQMezeZ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 26, 2023

Ahh man, Brit….how did it come to this?

How did you go from this:

25 years ago, Britney Spears took the industry by force by releasing her debut single “…Baby One More Time” https://t.co/QUdBCrNbAZ — Britney Spears Crave (Fan Page) (@britneyscrave) September 28, 2023

….to, well….what you see above?

Of course it’s already been hilariously memed:

💀 I don’t know who made this to give them credit… #BritneySpears pic.twitter.com/UivPqcb9vm — O l i v i a (@oliviacola) September 27, 2023

Another situation where I just don’t understand the creative genius?

You’re right, I don’t get it.

I see a person who needs help:

https://twitter.com/UpThaDraco/status/1707457110550712617

Law enforcement was called:

#UPDATE – Law enforcement sources tell us more about the welfare check made by a member of the LAPD Smart Team! https://t.co/QhgAjCkoKS — TMZ (@TMZ) September 28, 2023

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell us the initial call for the welfare check was made by a member of the LAPD Smart Team (a group that handles mental evaluations). Cops made the decision to go to Britney Spears’ house because the person actually had some knowledge of Britney and her situation and wasn’t just a fan. Once officers arrived, they spoke with Britney’s security who assured them she was OK, but didn’t want to speak … so the deputies left. Britney’s attorney called the cops later that day, asking about the visit, and deputies assured him they only made the visit because the call was made by someone who knew Britney … they don’t make the welfare checks for fan calls.

From NBC News, Spears claims she was just copying Shakira:

Authorities performed a wellness check on Britney Spears after fans expressed concern over a video of her dancing with knives, a source close to the singer told NBC News on Thursday. Spears, 41, is “fine,” the source said. Adding, “This is overblown. She was expressing her freedom as she continues to do.” The “Womanizer” singer posted the video to Instagram on Monday, writing in the caption, “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today.” Spears added that fans shouldn’t worry and that they weren’t real knives.

She posted again later saying she was simply copying Shakira, who danced with knives at her MTV Video Music Awards performance earlier this month.

Hey, to be fair maybe she IS a genius after all….

She apparently gained 100K followers on Instagram from the stunt:

Britney Spears gained over 100k followers on Instagram after she posted the video dancing with the knives. pic.twitter.com/Q6UsC1n7Iz — Crave Britney (@cravebritney) September 28, 2023

Is that all it takes?

If I get on cam and dance around with knives will I get 100k new followers?

Do you all want to see that?

Don’t make me do it now….

Others think she is indeed troubled:

Give yourselves a round of applause, all the people who said she was fine and didn't need a conservatorship https://t.co/hvOIVO8uJa via @pagesix — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) September 28, 2023

From the NewYorkPost, Spears claimed the knives for fake but viewers pushed back saying they heard clanging metal:

Fans are concerned over Britney Spears’ latest video.

The singer worried several fans Monday after posting a video of herself on Instagram dancing in her home with two very sharp-looking kitchen knives.

Spears, 41, performed the dance to an unknown song in the entrance of her California home clad in a salmon-colored polka dot crop top and white bottoms.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today,” wrote Spears in the caption. “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives.”

“Halloween is soon,” added Spears.

The “Womanizer” songstress can be seen smiling at the camera as she clangs them together while twirling and twirling around.

At one point in the video, Spears’ dogs meander into the frame but scamper away as soon as Spears clangs the knives together.

The video has received nearly 223,000 likes since it was uploaded.

“I know she said they are fake but those things be CLANGING,” posted one concerned fan.

“Are they fake tho they sound stainless steel to me but maybe they’re not sharp idk,” said a second person.