High Schoolers In New York Protest The Transgender Agenda

High school students staged a walk out on Monday to protest the official push for shared restrooms at the John Jay High School in Wappingers Central School District in New York.

The Wappingers Central School District, which oversees John Jay High School and other campuses, is set to allow students to choose the restrooms of the sex they identify with, rather than their biological sex.

One student told told Spectrum News that a group of people from the school felt uncomfortable. Shauna Neilan told the outlet: “We want to change that and give them their own spaces to make us more comfortable and them more comfortable.”

Breitbart reports: The protest reportedly sparked a counter protest that consisted of both adults and students in support of students using restrooms designated for the opposite sex.

The counterprotest was organized by Defense of Democracy, a nonprofit organization that claims its goal is to “educate the public about the value of inclusivity and the importance of emotional and physical safety for all individuals within the American public-school and library systems.”

Among the counterprotestors was transgender John Jay High School student Cory Pittore, who told Spectrum News 1, “I feel as though that we shouldn’t be silenced no matter what.”

“We are human, just like everyone else,” Pittore added. “I, myself, have been struggling with this for so long, and I just feel like we shouldn’t be silenced because we’re human ourselves.”

Wappingers Central School District Superintendent Dwight Bonk noted that a petition, which has since been deleted, had circulated around the campus community, alleging that incidents involving a transgender student have occurred in the school restrooms.

Bonk added that he is unaware of such alleged incidents.

“We are going to continue to provide a safe environment for all of our students. And all means all, each and every one of them,” the superintendent added.

John Jay High School reportedly has male and female restrooms, as well as a sex-neutral single-stall restroom that any student can use.

Laws reportedly state that school districts have to provide transgender students with access to restrooms of the opposite sex if they want to use them.

“We want to support all of their rights, but we’re also going to be following the proper protocol that we are responsible for following,” Bonk said.

The superintendent added that students who left school early will need to have conduct-related conversations in the near future.