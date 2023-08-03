Sharon Osbourne Slams Democrat Party: “You’re Full of Shit and the People Are Waking Up”

Bill Maher and Sharon Osbourne slammed Democrats in a new video, claiming that the Democratic Party is “full of shit” and warning that the people are waking up to their evil agenda.

Bill pointed out the hypocrisy of the Biden regime’s handling of the border crisis, saying: “It’s just a good example of, ‘Could everybody just stop the posturing?’ Don’t pretend that you love migrants so much and then when border states send them to you, you don’t like them.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“You know — you’re full of s–t and we can see that. Yeah, you liked them when it wasn’t your problem because you’re not a border state.”

“And then when they show up in Chicago, in New York, you’re like, ‘What the f–k?”

“‘What are we going to do with these people?’”

“There’s got to be a solution to this that is compassionate.”

“Is it that hard to be compassionate without being an a–hole?”

“Democrats were always supposed to be sort of the ‘Well, we know how to make government work.’”

“And a lot of them did.”

“Obama did.”

“Hillary Clinton would have.”

“They’re wonky people.”

“So when Biden got in, I was like, ‘Really?”

“I thought you were that kind of guy.’”

“But you didn’t know how to pull out of Afghanistan.”

“You can’t seem to, like, get a thing going on the border that’s compassionate but not stupid.”

“Again, the competency worries me more than ideology.”

“Like it makes me think no matter what politics you people are, you’re the same person who can’t get anything done.”