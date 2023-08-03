Trump: ‘If We Don’t Destroy the WEF, They Will Destroy America’

Former President Trump has warned that the globalist elites are going to destroy America if we don’t eliminate them as a matter of urgency.

In a blistering new op-ed, Trump warned that the likes of the WEF and Deep State alphabet agencies are all working in cahoots to bring America to its knees so that they can usher in their ‘New World Order.’

In the piece, Trump warns that 2024 will be our last and only chance to end mass illegal immigration, globalist trade deals, the sellout of the US to Communist China, and to “stand up to the permanent bureaucracy and the corporate media.”

Trump says if he is elected, he will end the “neocon addiction to endless foreign wars.”

Thepostmillennial.com reports: It is for these reasons, Trump argues, that “an unelected cabal” of the US government’s top ranks worked with Hillary Clinton, their comrades in the media, and others in order to hatch “the de-facto coup attempt known as the Russia Hoax.”

“For nearly three years, they carried out a massive disinformation campaign and lawless persecution based on the monstrous lie that I was a traitor to my country,” he explained.

Trump offered a mountain of evidence to support his accusation of this witchhunt, first pointing to the $1 million offered for the fake “Steele Dossier” on Trump’s supposed treason. Any doubts that the FBI had not made the massive monetary offer to British spy Christopher Steele were thrown to the wayside after FBI supervisory analyst Brian Auten confirmed during a legal testimony this event took place at an overseas October 2016 meeting.

The former president also observed that a former FBI lawyer has admitted to intentionally creating false evidence in order to justify spying on Trump before he had even entered office.

Trump argued that this “sickness was driven from the very top,” as FBI Director James Comey had routinely badgered agents to enact further surveillance and warrants of Trump, repeatedly asking, “Where is the FISA, where is the FISA?” He also pointed out that the Durham Report revealed that Barack Obama and Joe Biden were aware of Clinton’s plans to “vilify” him by pushing Russian scandals.

“They knew the truth, yet they put our country through hell.”

Despite all the hurdles Trump says he, his family, staff, and many others around him faced, he maintained that “the real victims were the American People,” as this “hoax” has worked to survey US democracy, threaten national security, and put American freedoms in peril.

“At a critical moment when we should have been reducing tensions with Russia, the Russia Hoax stoked mass hysteria that helped drive Russia straight into the arms of China,” opined Trump. “Instead of having a better relationship with Russia as I worked to build, we now have a proxy war with Russia, fueled in part by the lingering fumes of Russiagate delirium.”

“Ukraine has been utterly devastated, he continued, “Untold numbers of people have been killed. And we could very well end up in World War III.”

In his concluding remarks, Trump stated that perhaps the “most dangerous” of all the damage that has come from the Russia hoax is the normalized “weaponization of law enforcement against the Left’s political enemies.”



Backing up his point about the American people suffering from this new sort of quasi-legal system, Trump said that radical leftists and their friends in the media “now cheer as Biden’s DOJ demands the FBI investigate parents at school board meetings, deploys heavily armed teams to arrest pro-life activists, and pursues an all-out persecution of Joe Biden’s leading opponent for the presidency.”

Trump wrapped up with a call to action for the American people. In his view, there is but one choice for the American people: “either the Deep State destroys America, or we destroy the Deep State.”