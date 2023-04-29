Hillary Clinton Admits All Future Elections Are 100% Rigged

Democrat policies have become so radical, and appeal to so few normal people, that it’s almost as though they gave up on winning the popular vote a few years ago. And yet, this current generation of Democrats haven’t been wiped off the electoral map and consigned to the dustbin of history where they belong.

What is happening here?

Do you remember the time Hillary Clinton introduced her friend George Soros and his interest in getting involved in US elections?

That’s right, not US politics, but US elections.

The Democrats and their masters the globalist elites don’t want you to see this video. They have wiped it from the face of the earth for the most part.

Luckily it was saved by a patriot who understood that one day it would be very important and expose the globalist’s game plan.

Damning stuff. But it gets even worse. Obama is up to his neck in this as well, and he is even more shameless than Hillary when it comes to justifying cheating.

The globalist elite have become arrogant in recent years but it is working against them. More and more people are waking up to the truth about their agenda. It is our duty to expose their crimes and we have had enormous success in recent times.

According to Democrats and the mainstream media, voter fraud does not exist, regardless of the emergence of statistically impossible voting patterns in key seats that always end up going the way of the Democrats.

While Democrats continue claiming there is no issue with voter fraud in the US and election results continue getting stranger and stranger, it’s worth taking a look at what Obama said in 2008, before he was elected president.

In the resurfaced video, Obama was seeking to ease concerns about a potential Republican landslide victory in 2009 by telling a crowd of Democrat voters in Ohio that they needn’t worry because Democrats control the election voting machines.

But the stunning footage doesn’t stop there. The then-Illinois U.S. senator continued by claiming that Republicans “have monkeyed around with elections in the past” before admitting that “sometimes Democrats have too.”

Which is very strange, because Democrats in 2022 claim there is no such thing as voter fraud.

You know what they say about the devil? The greatest trick he ever pulled was convincing the world he doesn’t exist.

Is convincing the nation that voter fraud does not exist the greatest trick ever pulled by the Democrats?

You heard it straight out of the horse’s mouth. “Whenever people are in power they have this tendency to try to, you know, tilt things in their direction.”

Perhaps that explains why every close race that requires days and weeks to count falls to the Democrats, despite statistically bizarre anomalies.

Pointing out the hypocrisy of the left never seems to make a dent or have any impact whatsoever on them. Why? Because, they have no shame … they have no shame because they have no moral compass, They have no moral compass because they live according to the rule of ‘the ends justifies the means’. This precept infests every fiber of their ideology, from elections, to open borders, to climate change, abortion, you name it.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has thrown his hat in the ring to challenge Biden for the Democratic nomination for 2024 and he has wasted no time in getting down to business.

According to Kennedy, the ‘New World Order’ has already begun the process of rigging the 2024 election to ensure Joe Biden wins by hook or by crook.

Kennedy Jr. appeared on Siriux FM on Monday and dropped a series of truth bombs about the undemocratic system the Democrats use in their primary elections to ensure the establishment candidate is nominated against the will of the people.

“There’s too many Americans who already think that the whole system is rigged against them. And this is confirmation of that. And I think that’s troubling,” he said.

Don’t forget, this is the party whose lawyers said openly that if the party wants to pick a nominee over cigars in back rooms, and ignore the votes in the primary elections, it is within their legal rights to do so.

No wonder Biden said the Democrats have put together the most extensive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.

