Hillary Clinton Named In 3rd Batch Of Epstein Documents

Newly unsealed files linked to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were released on Friday.

While documents have already mentioned Bill Clinton several times, Hillary’s name has now popped up for the first time.

TGP reports: Per the newly released documents, Hillary Clinton was one of those named in a group of people whose names were searched in Ghislaine Maxwell’s phone and emails. Specifically, lawyers for Virginia Giuffre were seeking Maxwell’s communications with both Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton.

As one can see below, Hillary is among the list of witnesses.

These new documents are part of a 2015 defamation lawsuit between Virginia Giuffre, who was a victim of the sex trafficking ring of Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s procurer.

Panic was already beginning to set in as Laila revealed thieves broke into Epstein fixer Michael Sitrick’s house over the New Year’s holiday and stole his computer servers just hours before a tranche of Epstein documents were unsealed and released to the public.

The desperation will only grow as even more of Epstein’s dirty laundry is unearthed.