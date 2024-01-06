Trump Vows To Release Evidence Proving CIA Assassinated JFK

Donald Trump has promised to release evidence proving that the JFK assassination was an inside job by the CIA if he is reelected President in 2024.

In a new campaign video, Trump promises to obtain transparency surrounding the assassination of JFK, featuring footage of Kennedy being shot before highlighting the lyrics, “you got to lose to know how to win.”

Modernity.news reports: The ad then shows footage of when Trump was ‘arrested’ along with a passage from Sun Tzu’s The Art of War which reads, “If you know the enemy and know yourself you need not fear the results of a hundred battles.”

Trump just dropped a video featuring Jeffrey Epstein, Clintons’, Obamas, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates. 👀 pic.twitter.com/yZrvncYnPx — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) January 5, 2024

The chorus then drops showing Trump with his supporters before clips showing Bill Clinton meeting with Jeffrey Epstein.

The lyrics “dream on” are then illustrated with images of Trump’s Republican rivals Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie and Mike Pence before showing footage from Trump’s 2016 victory.

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, George Soros, Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton are also told to “dream on”.

The song’s ‘scream’ part is then illustrated with the infamous meme of the obese Democrat screaming in anger at response to Trump winning.

The ad finishes with Trump declaring, “As long as the American people hold in their arms deep and devoted love of country then there is nothing this nation cannot achieve – the best is yet to come.”

Compare Trump’s ad to Biden’s latest effort, which demonizes Trump supporters as extremists.