Hillary Clinton Trembles With Fear As Crowd Chant “War Criminal!” During University Visit

Hillary Clinton was left reeling during a visit to Columbia University this week, where she was confronted by an angry crowd.
“Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton! You are a war criminal! The people of Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Palestine, and the people of America will never forgive you! You will burn!” the crowd chanted to a visibly shaken up former First Lady.
Infowars.com reports: When more protesters heckled the former Secretary of State, a university employee asked them to leave the building because they were violating the campus’s code of conduct.
“We embrace freedom of expression at Columbia University, this is a violation of the university rules of conduct as it’s a disruption of an academic proceeding,” the school official said when additional people interrupted the event.
However, the group refused to leave and continued shouting.
Unpopular elitists like Clinton can’t even go out in public anymore without being called out for their crimes against humanity.
