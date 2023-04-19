Hillary Tells Foreign Media She ‘Could Do The Job’ In 2024: ‘Trump Cannot Be Re-elected’

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is terrified that former President Trump will be re-elected in 2024 and appears to have thrown her hat in the ring for the Presidential election while speaking with Sky News in Northern Ireland.

Responding to questions regarding Joe Biden’s advanced age, Hillary declared she is only in her mid-70s and she “could do the job.”

As The People’s Voice reported earlier, Clinton told Sky News interviewer Beth Rigby that Trump “cannot… be re-elected president.”

"So, he has been indicted… but he has said he is going to keep running."



"But even if he gets the Republican nomination, he cannot, in my view, be re-elected president."



“Next year, America goes to the polls,” Rigby said to Clinton. “Donald Trump is running for president while under criminal indictment. This, the man who back in 2016 consistently accused you of law-breaking and actively encouraged chats of ‘lock her up,’ directed at you.

“It’s pretty ironic, isn’t it, that he’s now a former president that could face a jail term. How does it make you feel?”

Hillary said: “Well, I always thought about him, and if you follow him, I think you can see it as well, he accuses people of doing things he himself is doing. It’s a form of psychological projection.

“And I always thought that his record in business in particular, but then as we saw him in politics and government, he was someone who cared nothing about rules. He cared nothing about the law.

“So, he has been indicted, and there may be others as well, but he has said he is going to keep running and there’s nothing in our current system of laws that would prevent him from running.

“But even if he gets the Republican nomination, he cannot, in my view, be re-elected president.”