Homeland Security Chief Admits FBI Orchestrated J6 to ‘Entrap MAGA Americans’

Rep. Clay Higgins, who chairs the Homeland Security Committee’s border subcommittee, has claimed that FBI agents entrapped U.S. Capitol protestors on January 6, 2021.

Speaking on the Implicit Bias podcast, Rep. Higgins says he reached his conclusion after conducting his own investigation into the matter.

Thenationalpulse.com reports: According to Higgins, the protestors were incited to violence by “ghost buses” filled with FBI agent provocateurs. He added that when the House of Representatives finishes with the process of releasing the security tapes from that day, the federal prosecution of the January 6 rioters will fall apart.

“The whole thing was a nefarious agenda to entrap MAGA Americans,” the Congressman said. He added: “The original seeds of riotous or illegal or occupation behavior amongst these groups were planted by the FBI-embedded agents in those groups.”

While there has been no conclusive evidence that the FBI instigated the January 6 riot, several law enforcement officials have admitted that federal agents were among the crowd on that day. The National Pulse reported in August of last year that former Capitol Hill Police Chief Steven Sund had told Tucker Carlson in an unaired Fox News interview that “there was a fair amount of law enforcement” in the January 6 crowd. Sund said in the days after the riot, he discovered that the FBI had at least 18 undercover agents in the crowd.

In May of last year, an FBI whistleblower told the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that the bureau withheld further CCTV footage from the riot over fears of outing “undercover” agents present in the crowd. In January 2022, FBI Executive Assistant Director Jill Sanborn refused to deny the FBI’s involvement in the January 6 violence.