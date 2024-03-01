Israel Demands ‘Antisemitism Must Be Criminalized In America Before It’s Too Late’

Israel is demanding that “antisemitism” be “criminalized” in countries including the United States in order to stop any and all criticism of Israel regardless of their actions.

The Israeli paper the Jerusalem Post ran a column on Tuesday demanding worldwide criminalization of “antisemitism” citing the criticism from around the world of Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza as an example of “pure antisemitism.”



From The Jerusalem Post:

Not surprisingly, the column makes no mention of Israel slaughtering women and children in Gaza by the thousands in the name of “wiping out Amalek.”



(The Jerusalem Post in December claimed Palestinians were faking their own children’s deaths with crisis actors.)

The phenomenon of antisemitism has, over the years, been researched by international, regional, and nongovernmental organizations, and has even been addressed marginally in some international resolutions and declarations. Certain states, in their domestic legislation, have even legislated and criminalized antisemitism.



However, the international community as a whole has never considered criminalizing antisemitism in a manner similar to the criminalization of other odious phenomena such as genocide, racial discrimination, piracy, hostage-taking, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and terrorism.



Considering the plethora of material dealing with antisemitism, and the horrific tragedies that it has wrought for thousands of years, the present reawakening of antisemitism on such a large and dangerous scale requires international action. Indeed, one might have expected that, over the years, some effort would have been made by the international community to criminalize and declare antisemitism to be an international crime with a view to ensuring that perpetrators, inciters, and all those involved in it would be dealt with as international criminals, and would not enjoy impunity.



[…] With a view to correcting this international historic injustice, the present author, through the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, attempted in 2015 to circulate within the international community and in Jewish communities a draft “International Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Anti-Semitism” for adoption by the United Nations.



This draft convention summarizes the history of antisemitism and the various attempts to deal with it in international instruments, resolutions, and statements.



It presents an all-embracing definition of an international crime of antisemitism and its component elements, based on the various definitions that have been adopted over the years by Jewish as well as international groups and institutions.



The premise of this convention is that any manifestation of antisemitism that involves, results in, or is intended to result in violence should be universally criminalized, and its perpetrators tried and punished.



States would be required to criminalize antisemitism in their own domestic legislation and to cooperate and exchange information on perpetrators and on actions taken to prosecute or extradite them.



The draft calls for the formation of national and international educational programs to combat antisemitism, as well as for the establishment of an International Antisemitism Monitoring Forum for coordinating actions by states and international organizations.



Acceptance of this convention would require mustering the support and sponsorship of states and international organizations that would accompany its processing as an international convention.



Given the large-scale resurgence of international antisemitism today, it is now essential to universally criminalize antisemitism. This must be done despite anticipated negative reactions by Muslim groups and despite the apathetic and misplaced sense of political correctness that is most prevalent in Europe and North America.



[…]



The writer, a leading international lawyer, served as the legal adviser to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, and as ambassador to Canada. He presently heads the international law program at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.