Israel Planning to ‘Quickly and Efficiently’ Gas 2 Million Palestinians to Death

Israel is planning to pump underground tunnels in Gaza full of deadly nerve gas and chemical weapons in order to ‘quickly and efficiently’ kill over two million Palestinians.
According to a disturbing report from The Middle East Eye newspaper, Israeli military officials have been given the go-ahead to flood underground tunnels with internationally banned gases as part of a massive surprise attack.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Palestinian resistance groups expect Israel to flood Hamas tunnels with nerve gas and chemical weapons under the surveillance of US Delta Force commandos as part of a surprise attack on the Gaza Strip, a senior Arab source familiar with the groups told Middle East Eye.
Israel and the US hope to achieve the element of surprise in order to penetrate Hamas tunnels, rescue an estimated 220 hostages, and kill thousands of soldiers belonging to Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades, the source said in a statement, noting that the information comes from a leak originating in the US.
Middle East Eye cannot independently verify the information in the leak.
“The plan hinges on the element of surprise so as to decisively win the battle, using internationally forbidden gases, particularly nerve gas, and chemical weapons. Large quantities of nerve gas would be pumped into the tunnels,” the source said.
US Delta Force will oversee “large quantities of nerve gas being pumped into Hamas tunnels, capable of paralyzing the bodily movement for a period of time between six and 12 hours.”
“During this period, the tunnels would be penetrated, the hostages rescued and thousands of al-Qassam soldiers killed,” they added.
Middle East Eye reached out to the White House and US Department of Defence for comment but did not receive anything by the time of publication.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Jeff Bezos Says Public Must Switch to WEF’s Bug-Only Diet To ‘Save the Planet’ - October 26, 2023
- WEF Caught Orchestrating Water Crisis To Usher In ‘One World Government’ - October 26, 2023
- Israel Planning to ‘Quickly and Efficiently’ Gas 2 Million Palestinians to Death - October 26, 2023
Personally I don’t give a shit what happens over there. We should be focusing on fixing our problems.
Well you know it’s not the sort of dinner time table talk suitable for news with views is it
The Palestinians have had nearly 3 weeks to get out as Israel has given them fair warning. So, anybody who is still there, is a wannabe martyr.
they can’t get out. they are being blocked.
Who is blocking them? Hamas??
I believe it’s the same fascistic idiots like yourself. You know, those mass murdering bastards that are financing and facilitating the CIA/Mossad psyop called Hamas.
I believe it is the border guards Isrealis. I could be wrong but I imagine Israel has the area sealed tight.
Hamas = mossad. Hamas was elected back in 2016. palistine has had NO elections since then. Mossad started Hamas. Hamas is controlled opposition. the recent incursion was a self attack. the breech happened in 15 places along the most heavily guarded border in the world, yet there was zero response from the IDF. not for 6 hours. after the hamas was done, they strolled back across the border with some hostages in hand. Makes for a great story and excuse to being a genocide. The 40 baby heads was total lie. raping women were lies. I guarantee you if I was a real enemy of the IDF, i would not be able to get a hard on during this operation. women would be my last thing on my mind. Total BS. false flag. Proof is who is benefiting now? Israel is benefitting now, they are going to level gaza, and who will blame them ? it is terrible what Israel is doing.
Well, it is the Christian thing to do to help Israel do this. right?
No, you know better. It’s the Rothschild/satanic cabal thing to do. Israel is a cabal controlled/run nation. It’s godless & not run by honorable Children of Israel (Hebrews). They will be judged & punished for the evil they’ve done/are doing. May God protect all the innocent & destroy all the evil ones, no matter what country they are in.
me being sarcastic. the stupidity in this country. This will destroy this country when finished.
…hmmm, the ‘gassing” of people, where did i hear that before??
Ohh, wait, that must have been during the reign of the original mass-murderering fascists from Germany who got their ideas from the eugenical ziofascists in the USA. Promoted by the Rockefellers, which affiliate German industry mogul IG Farben, was responsible for producing the Zyklon-B gas used for the genocide on their brethren from the Sephardic tribe. All financed ofcourse by the Khazarian Fakedjuw Maffia-banksters. The ones that “say they are juice and are NOT, but are from the synagogue of satan”.
They are not going to gas two million people.
‘They’ did it before with 6 million! And sometime earlier they did it, a little different that time, by murdering the Russian Tzarist family and some folks, all in all a whopping 30 million…
The Israelis are not going to gas 2 million Gazans or whatever you call them sick moslem animals. Try and keep up with the conversation there skippy.
Make the connection: Zionists run Israel.
Zionists are NOT Jews. Zionists are Ultra-Nationalists.
The German Nazis were Ultra-Nationalists.
Joe Biden is a Zionist.
Get the Picture?
Don’t forget… Trump converted to Judaism in 2019.
Not Good.
Anti-Christian.
Prove it. He always gives credit to Jesus Christ.
So, AshkeNAZIS are going to gas people, again?
Desperate people do Desperate Things.