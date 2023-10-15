Israeli President Says There Are No Innocent Civilians in Gaza

The Israeli President has come under fire for asserting that nobody is innocent in Gaza, including Palestinian civilians, as Israel conducts airstrikes against Hamas.

Isaac Herzog angrily claimed all Palestinians bore some responsibility for the rise of Hamas and its attack on Israel when he was questioned during a press conference about the humanitarian impact of the IDF’s relentless airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infowars reports: Herzog stated: “We are working, operating militarily, according to rules of international law, period. Unequivocally”

“It’s an entire nation out there that is responsible. It’s not true this rhetoric about civilians not aware, not involved. It’s absolutely not true.”

“They could have risen up. They could have fought against that evil regime which took over Gaza in a coup d’etat. But we’re at war. We are at war. We are at war.”

“We are defending our homes,” he continued. “We’re protecting our homes. That’s the truth. And then, when a nation protects its home, it fights. And we will fight until we break their backbone.”

Channel 4 reporter Matt Frei pressed Herzog on his remarks, “You seem to hold the people of Gaza, the civilians of Gaza, responsible for not removing Hamas and therefore, by implication, that makes them legitimate targets.”

Herzog defended his statements, saying they were mischaracterized and that Israel has the responsibility to ensure another attack by Hamas cannot be repeated.

“No, I didn’t say that. I did not say that — I want to make it clear. I was asked something about separating civilians from Hamas. But with all due respect, with all due respect, if you have a missile in your goddamn kitchen and you want to shoot it at me, am I allowed to defend myself? Yes,” he explained. “That’s the situation. These missiles are there, these missiles are launched, the button is pressed, the missile comes up from the kitchen onto my children.”

"You seem to hold the people of Gaza responsible for not trying to remove Hamas." @MattFrei asks Israel's president Isaac Herzog about the country's commitment to upholding the rules of war and avoiding the loss of civilian life. pic.twitter.com/ug49RWmyIy — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 12, 2023

Contrary to Herzog’s statement that Israel is operating within the boundaries of international law with its airstrikes against Gaza, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk claimed Israel is violating international law by cutting off electricity and water to Gaza ahead of a “total siege.”

“The imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law,” the High Commissioner said.

“Any restrictions on the movement of people and goods to implement a siege must be justified by military necessity or may otherwise amount to collective punishment.”