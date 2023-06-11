ITV Bosses Will Pay For This Morning Employees To Have Counselling Over Phillip Schofield Scandal

ITV bosses have reportedly offered to to help This Morning Employees deal with the Philip Schofield ordeal, by paying for them to have counselling.

The generous offer was announced after Holly Willoughby, Schofields former co hosts on the program, said it was “a lot to process”.

The mental health care offer for Willoughby and other employees, cames after she addressed viewers last week following Schofield’s admittance of an affair with a young male runner on the show.

The Mail Online reports: According to The Sun, a TV source said: ‘The executives know they have a duty of care to their employees, especially as the spotlight has been on them during the public scandal.

‘They’ve told everyone that counselling is available if they want it.’

On Monday morning Willoughby returned to This Morning accompanied by presenter Josie Gibson.

Speaking on the show she said: ‘It feels very strange sitting here without Phil, and I imagine you might be feeling a lot like I have – shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the well-being of people on all sides of what’s been going on, and full of questions.

‘You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved.

‘That is a lot to process.’

She added: ‘And it’s equally hard to see the toll that it’s taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and well-being of everyone.’