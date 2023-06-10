Joe Rogan Sums Up How Most Americans Feel About Having LGBTQ+ Stuff Shoved In Their Faces

Joe Rogan has very aptly summarised how most Americans feel about having LGBTQ+ stuff shoved in their faces everywhere they look.

Discussing the issue on Tuesday, the podcast king noted that “People are going ‘ENOUGH, ENOUGH.’ Stop shoving this down everybody’s throat. When I go to Target I don’t want to see like fucking tuck pants, like they’re designed to help you tuck your dick…That’s not normal, I don’t want that right in front of everybody. It’s weird.”

“Target lost billions of dollars because they tried to have this pride selection. They had all these like pride children’s shirts,” Rogan emphasised, adding “this Bud Light thing with Dylan Mulvaney, they’ve lost $20+ billion.”

Summit news reports: Rogan continued, “Can you imagine you’re just gonna send a fucking can to a confused person that ‘Day 365 of womanhood’ and you send that person a fucking can with their face on it and your company loses $20 billion?”

“That is wild shit man. So we’re seeing that now where we never saw that before,” Rogan urged, adding “There’s a lot of fucking real weirdness with this group of people that’s trying to change the way people view sexuality and gender.”

Rogan’s guest Theo Von suggested the creation of an app that would reveal where businesses are investing in order that customers can more easily avoid any companies that are championing causes they personally would not.

Target is reported to have lost an estimated $10 billion in value since the Satanic pride/tuck swimsuit controversy began last month.