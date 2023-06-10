US Air Force Spark Backlash After Tweeting Image Of Solider Saluting LGBTQ+ Flag

The US Airforce have sparked an uproar after they tweeted an image showing a soldier saluting a LGBTQ+ flag to ‘Celebrate Pride Month‘

In the image a silhouetted individual, who is clearly uniformed service member, is seen saluting the rainbow, black, brown and trans colours as well as the Air Force seal.

Is it not illegal for a uniformed service member to salute anything but the American flag?

Summit News reports: The caption reads “June is #PrideMonth! The Department of the Air Force proudly recognizes and celebrates generations of LGBTQI+ service members and their contributions to our #AirForce & #SpaceForce.”

The Air Force Global Strike Command responded to the tweet, writing, “Our diversity is our competitive advantage.”

Our diversity is our competitive advantage https://t.co/fgbaSLXtvX — Air Force Global Strike Command (@AFGlobalStrike) June 7, 2023 Many were not impressed:

What an embarrassment — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 7, 2023

Why is the Service member SALUTING the alphabet cult flag?



Its illegal for a uniformed service member to salute anything but the American flag.



This cult is actively disgracing our military and replacing the American flag like we are a conquered people.



This must stop. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2023

The only colors American military ought to salute are Red, White, and Blue. https://t.co/cRu3JgSLRB — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) June 7, 2023