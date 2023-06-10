US Air Force Spark Backlash After Tweeting Image Of Solider Saluting LGBTQ+ Flag

The US Airforce have sparked an uproar after they tweeted an image showing a soldier saluting a LGBTQ+ flag to ‘Celebrate Pride Month‘
In the image a silhouetted individual, who is clearly uniformed service member, is seen saluting the rainbow, black, brown and trans colours as well as the Air Force seal.
Is it not illegal for a uniformed service member to salute anything but the American flag?
Summit News reports: The caption reads “June is #PrideMonth! The Department of the Air Force proudly recognizes and celebrates generations of LGBTQI+ service members and their contributions to our #AirForce & #SpaceForce.”
The Air Force Global Strike Command responded to the tweet, writing, “Our diversity is our competitive advantage.”