J.K. Rowling Reported To Police For ‘Misgendering’ Transgender Broadcaster

British police have confirmed that they have received a complaint from a transgender broadcaster accusing the Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling of making “misgendering” comments.

During an interview with Byline TV India Willoughby, a British transgender journalist and reality TV personality, alleged that Rowling committed a hate crime by misgendering her, and that the police had been contacted about Rowling’s comments on social media.



RT reports: Willoughby, who became the first transgender host on the popular talk-show Loose Women, was referring to a comment that Rowling had made earlier this week in response to another X user. “India didn’t become a woman. India is cosplaying a misogynistic male fantasy of what a woman is,” Rowling wrote.

“Calling a trans person a man, deliberately knowing that that person is a woman – and I am a woman regardless of what J.K. Rowling says … my birth certificate says female, my passport, all my documents, I am legally recognised as a woman, and for J.K. Rowling to deliberately, and that is the key word, misgender me knowing who I am, is grossly offensive,” Willoughby, who is also a former ‘Celebrity Big Bother’ contestant, told independent news publisher Byline TV.

Rowling has rejected the allegation, saying that it was not a crime to hold gender-critical views. The acclaimed writer took to X to accuse Willoughby of “obsessive targeting” that “may meet the legal threshold for harassment.” She also referred to a recent court case that established that gender-critical views are considered a protected philosophical belief under the British Equality Act.

Rowling went as far as to describe Willoughby as “a classic example of the male narcissist who lives in a state of perpetual rage.”

This comes as part of a years-long social media feud between Willoughby and Rowling, who repeatedly refers to the TV personality as “he” on social media.

J.K.’s has already fired back and said that she’s already consulted a lawyer who not only reckons she has a solid case against Willoughby for defamation, but says India constantly targeting J.K. online might qualify as harassment.

J.K. added, “Aware as I am that it’s an offense to lie to law enforcement, I’ll simply have to explain to the police that, in my view, India is a classic example of the male narcissist who lives in a state of perpetual rage that he can’t compel women to take him at his own valuation.”