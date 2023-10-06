Joe Biden Caught on Camera Violently Beating Up His Dog

Disturbing video footage has emerged showing Joe Biden repeatedly kicking his dog in the head, adding weight to the accusations that the president in a serial animal abuser.

The footage of Biden comes from a past incident as he exited Marine One.

As he left the helicopter, you can clearly see Biden kicking Commander in the head.

Newsaddicts.com reports: According to a Judicial Watch source, President Biden beats his dogs. Judicial Watch said it has learned he has punched and kicked his dogs.

“It is beyond belief that, even after Judicial Watch exposed their attacking 10 Secret Service personnel, Joe and Jill Biden have continued to let their dog menace and attack Secret Service and White House staff. Let’s be blunt: the dangerous dog could kill someone,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The ongoing Biden administration cover-up of the Biden dog attacks on Secret Service agents is dangerous corruption.”

Commander, the dog of Vice President Joe Biden, has relocated from the White House to the doghouse.

A spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden stated that Commander was relocated after injuring White House staff and U.S. Secret Service officers nearly a dozen times in the past year.

Commander, Biden’s 2-year-old German shepherd, recently attacked a Secret Service agent for the eleventh time since he arrived at the White House as a puppy in 2021. The dog was removed just days after this incident.

“The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day,” the first lady’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement. “They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions.”

The statement did not specify where the dog was sent or if he was anticipated to return; it simply stated, “Commander is not currently on the White House campus as the next steps are evaluated.”

Commander, a purebred German Shepherd, replaced another German Shepherd, Major, who was reportedly “given to family friends” after a succession of attacks on Secret Service and White House personnel. Commander was acquired in December 2021. In April 2022, Judicial Watch released documents detailing multiple assaults and damages to Secret Service agents by Major at the White House and Biden’s lake residence in Wilmington, DE.

In July, Judicial Watch unearthed records from the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a related lawsuit disclosing ten attacks by Biden’s German Shepherd, Commander, on Secret Service officers between October 2022 and January 2023. In multiple instances, the agents required medical care, including hospitalization.

The records included a November 5, 2022, email exchange between a Uniformed Division officer and the November 3 attack victim, the first officer asked, “Doing alright [redacted]? That’s freaking crazy that stupid dog – rolling my eyes [redacted].” The victim replied, “My leg and arm still hurts. He bit me twice and ran at me twice.” The colleague replied, “What a joke [redacted] – if it wasn’t their dog he would already have been put down – freaking clown needs a muzzle – hope you get to feeling better [redacted].”

Judicial Watch announced on Thursday that it is seeking a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Secret Service for records regarding incidents of aggression and bites involving President Joe Biden’s Dog, Commander.