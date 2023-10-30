John Kerry Demands US Citizens Pay ‘Climate Reparations’ To WEF To Redistribute To World

Biden’s climate czar John Kerry has demanded U.S. taxpayers foot the bill for “climate reparations” to be paid to globalist organizations including the World Economic Forum, before the funds are distributed to developing nations in the “global south.”

Kerry is pushing for billions in U.S. tax dollars to be pumped into the globalist scheme to allegedly “save the planet” from “global warming” and compensate poorer nations for their “losses.”

“How can you look somebody in the eye, with a straight face, and not accept the notion that there are damages, there are losses?” Kerry told The Guardian.

Globalist elites and green agenda bureaucrats from developing countries have called for a so-called “climate losses and damages fund” to be paid into by developed countries including the U.S.

The plan will see taxpayers from Western nations that have historically emitted high levels of greenhouse gases, such as the United States, funnel huge sums of money through globalist organizations to compensate developing and poor countries for the claimed effects of “climate change,” according to Axios.

However, several leading energy experts have acknowledged that the money will do little more than line the pockets of the unelected global elite and fund discussions about the globalist green agenda.

During the last United Nations (UN) climate conference in 2022, delegates heeded the calls of environmentalists and agreed in principle to establish a “climate losses and damages fund.”

However, limited progress has been made toward realizing that pledge as this year’s conference, known as COP28, draws closer on the calendar.

Experts say a finalized agreement on the program is unlikely to be reached at COP28.

Despite the agreement to eventually establish a fund, there is currently an impasse over what shape it should take, according to Axios.

Notably, China, which is technically a “developing country” in the eyes of the United Nations, may not be required to pay into the fund, according to China Dialogue.

The free pass for the Chinese Communist Party comes despite China’s role as the world’s second-largest economy and leading emitter of greenhouse gases in 2022.

In fact, China produces more polluting emissions than the rest of the top five polluters combined.

“I have to hand it to them: they keep coming up with new and clever ways to redistribute wealth,” Tom Pyle, president of the American Energy Alliance, told the Daily Caller.

Pyle said that the push for the U.S. to contribute substantially to the fund is an idea that’s “frivolous and fantastical.”

Meanwhile, Biden’s “Special Presidential Envoy for Climate” John Kerry has rejected the notion that such a fund would amount to a form of climate reparations.

According to Climate Change News, Kerry has indicated that finalizing the creation of a “climate losses and damages fund” is a priority issue for him going into COP28.

Larry Behrens, communications director for Power the Future, an energy policy advocacy group, told the Daily Caller that these “climate reparations” are nothing more than a “global shakedown.”

“It’s no surprise to watch climate zealots fight over who holds the checkbook because grifting taxpayer dollars is the foundation of sand on which the green agenda thrives,” said Behrens.

“Leftist politicians like Joe Biden and John Kerry have thrown open the cash vault for their climate failures here at home, and they shouldn’t be shocked that the rest of the world wants their cut too,” he continued.

“These climate reparations are nothing more than a global shakedown orchestrated by those who live under the fallacy that money changes weather.”