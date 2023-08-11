Justin Trudeau’s Wife Left Him Because His Pedophilia is About To Be Exposed

What do Bill Gates and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have in common? They both have a habit of laughing in the least appropriate moments. They were both raised by powerful far-left fathers who initiated them into the global elite. And both of their wives left them because they are elite pedophiles.

Melinda Gates was unequivocal about why she left Bill Gates. According to Melinda, it was Bill’s close relationship with the convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. Melinda said, either he goes, or I go, and Bill chose the guy with the private jet and island full of underage sex slaves.

Now we have the case of Trudeau’s wife Sophie abandoning the sinking ship before Justin’s huge pedophilia scandal blows up in their faces.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced on Instagram last week that they are separating after 18 years of marriage.

“They remain a close family, and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment,” the statement from Trudeau’s office said. “The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

According to sources in Canada, Sophie is insisting on taking vacations together in order to keep an eye on Justin. She has learnt the truth about him and doesn’t trust him an inch.

Justin celebrated the news in the only way he knows how, by posing for a very revealing photo with a young male at a Barbie screening.

It’s not parody.

Is there a pedophile ring operating at the highest levels in Canadian politics, and is Justin Trudeau, a multi-generational globalist elite, intimately involved?

Those with keen memories will remember that Trudeau’s entry to politics in 2008 was dogged by a sex scandal from his days as a teacher at Vancouver’s elite West Point Grey Academy.

And the truth about Trudeau’s shameful history is an open secret in Canada’s parliament, judging by the reaction when Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre made a not-so-subtle reference to it last month.

Before we get to the allegations, it’s worth making note of a couple of facts.

Christopher Charles Ingvaldson, a teacher at West Grey Point Academy who also went to college with Trudeau, was found guilty of child pornography charges after being caught directing an international pedophile ring.

This man was Justin Trudeau’s best friend at the time.

Justin Trudeau and Ingvaldson have been closely linked since their days as room-mates at college, and after completing their teaching degrees they both received job offers from West Point Grey Academy.

After becoming Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau encouraged Ingvaldson to run for political office as a member of the Liberal Party. Ingvaldson announced his desire to be the Liberal MP candidate in the district of Vancouver-Kingsway, and developed a social media pages announcing his plans to run.

However his arrest and subsequent imprisonment on child porn and pedophilia charges have ended any chance Ingvaldson had of entering politics, even in Trudeau’s liberal Canada.

The revelation that Justin Trudeau’s close friend is a pedophile has come as no surprise to Canadians who have been watching the liberal Prime Minister closely – including opposition leader Pierre Poilievre.

So why did Justin Trudeau leave his teaching job halfway through the school term? Spoiler alert: it involves a very young victim.

Canadian media is prevented from reporting on this story, and most of the US media is controlled by three-letter agencies and the globalist elite, so Trudeau’s victim’s father spoke to the Buffalo Chronicle to reveal that she was much younger at the time of their relationship than was first thought.

Some in the public discourse pegged the young girl at 17 years old. According to her father, this is totally inaccurate.

“She was much, much younger than that,” the Canadian businessman told The Chronicle. He was not a party to the $2.25 million mutual non-disclosure non-disparagement agreement that his daughter signed, in exchange for her continued silence, on October 9, 2008.

The terms of that agreement prevent both the accuser and Trudeau from acknowledging “any aspect” of that relationship, without triggering a six-to-seven-figure liquidated damages clause. That penalty starts at $500,000 and scales up, depending on the magnitude of the breach.

Trudeau and the underage girl engaged in a long affair on- and off-campus while Trudeau taught drama and French at West Point Grey Academy. Trudeau was discovered by the girl’s father at their family home, which prompted private demands to school administrators that he be removed from his position immediately.

“There was a ‘small settlement’ at the time,” the girl’s father told the Chronicle, but declined to provide details.

The relationship was discovered several months after Pierre Trudeau‘s death. He died on September 28th, and was eulogized by his son on October 3rd — an event that made the younger Trudeau a rising political star, around whom liberal Canada, and the rest of the world, would swoon. Some of his very young students were like putty in his hands, his friends say.

At the time, the family was told that the school’s standard employment agreement included confidentiality terms that would be binding on Trudeau after his departure. As a matter of policy, Grey Point does not comment on personnel matters, especially when they involve the current prime minister.

Trudeau’s friends at the time said that the typically outgoing and flamboyant young man, who loved singing, dancing, and dressing in costume (including blackface), was suffering a bout of depression following his father’s death in 2000, and his brother’s death in 1997.

According to his friends, anything improper was likely a result of Justin’s fragile emotional state at the time, not because of any nefarious character trait.

“He was lonely and depressed for months,” one friend told The Chronicle.

At the time, Canada’s age of consent was 14 years old.

In 2008, Prime Minister Stephen Harper had that law changed, raising the age to 16, where the law sits today. Still, Canada outlaws sex between adults and people younger than 18 when the adult is in a position of responsibility for the well-being of that child.

Despite the excuses made by his friends, Trudeau’s behavior would have been illegal at the time.

Is Trudeau another compromised pedophile, destroying his country from the inside and controlled like a puppet by the global elite?

Let’s take a look at recent revelations by Kyle Kemper, Justin Trudeau’s half-brother, who has revealed that the Canadian prime minister does not write his own speeches or tweets but instead performs like a dancing monkey, reading scripts written for him by his globalist overlords.

Trudeau is “not speaking from his heart,” insists his brother, who adds “blackmail is a very powerful tool.”

We have been saying for years that Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum are penetrating governments and corrupting world leaders. Ready for some validation you can share around?

So now you know some real truth about Justin Trudeau. Not theory or speculation from afar. The truth and nothing but the truth from those whose children he taught, and those closest to him. Justin is a tool of the global elite. He is compromised. He does not – nor has he ever – served Canada.

And this should come as no surprise. Klaus Schwab is on record boasting about how the WEF has penetrated cabinets in governments across the world. And according to Schwab, Canada was the first country to fall under his control.

So is there a pedophile ring operating at the highest levels of Canadian politics?

Those who have been paying attention say the answer is a definitive yes.

Let’s take a look at the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation, named after Justin’s supposed father, the former leftist prime minister. The foundation claims to “support creative and critical thinkers who make meaningful contributions to critical social issue.”

But according to an FBI document released by WikiLeaks, the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation has a history of employing blatant pedophile symbols in its messaging.

A case in point is this image taken from the 2015-16 annual report of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation. The use of this symbol though seems an odd choice for the foundation given what the FBI document says regarding about its true meaning.

The world is waking up to the truth about the globalist elite and so-called “conspiracy theories” are being exposed as conspiracy facts at an alarming rate. The elite cannot expect to continue hiding in plain sight for much longer.

