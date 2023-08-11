CDC Admit 120K US Children ‘Died Suddenly’ Following Covid Jab Rollout – Media Blackout

A bombshell report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that a staggering 120,000 American children “died suddenly” following the rollout of the mRNA Covid jabs.

The disturbing news has been greeted with silence by the mainstream media, who apparently do not consider the deaths of more than one hundred thousand American children to be of any consequence.

All through 2021, Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration and then-chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci continued to insist that the Covid jabs were “safe and effective” for all ages, and necessary for protecting kids from the virus, despite children only showing mild symptoms if any at all.

On December 11, 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine was granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for administration in individuals 16 years of age and older by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On May 10, 2021, the FDA expanded the EUA for the use of the shots to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.

On June 17, 2022, the FDA authorized emergency use of the mRNA Covid vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech to include use in children down to 6 months of age.

Just over a year on, the report – which was quietly released by CDC and subsequently suppressed by the mainstream media – revealed that nearly half a million children and young adults have now died since the injections were approved for use on most children.

Over 118,000 of those deaths are suspected to be linked to the Covid vaccines’ side effects.

Despite the staggering death toll revealed in the report, it has been met with deafening silence from the mainstream media.

Meanwhile, the establishment media is consumed with get-Trump reporting and distracting the public with propaganda on the war in Ukraine and the so-called climate crisis.

Compared to other countries, the U.S. Government has been slow when it comes to publishing relevant and up-to-date data.

The delays make it difficult to analyze the consequences of rolling out the experimental mRNA injections to the public.

However, the latest data from the CDC has just been published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OEC).

The OEC is an intergovernmental organization with 38 member countries and it hosts a wealth of data on excess deaths, including data from the CDC that isn’t easily available to the American people.

You can view the data for yourself here.

Slay report: The figures that have been provided to the OEC by the CDC show excess deaths among American children and young adults aged 0-44 across the country by week in 2020 and 2021.

The official figures reveal that there was a slight increase in excess deaths among children and young adults when the alleged Covid pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020.

However, with the introduction of a Covid injection, one would have expected deaths to have fallen significantly among the age group in 2021.

Instead, however, the opposite happened.

Excess deaths among children and young adults were significantly higher every single week in 2021 than they were in 2020 except for weeks 29 and 30.

But then in week 31, something drastic happened to cause excess deaths to skyrocket among children and young adults.

And official figures provided by the CDC, unfortunately, show that trend has continued in 2022.

The most recent data released by the CDC covers up to week 40, the week ending October 9th, and it should be noted that the last few weeks of data are subject to change.

But 2022 has also been a significant year for excess deaths among children and young adults.

The CDC has confirmed that there have been 7,680 more excess deaths among children and young adults in 2022 so far than there were during the same time frame in 2020 at the height of the Covid pandemic.

The year 2021, was by and far the worst, however, with 27,227 more excess deaths by week 40 following the roll-out of the Covid-19 injection than what occurred in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

But the most concerning figures reveal that the overall number of deaths and excess deaths among children and young adults spiked since the roll-out of the Covid injections.

Nearly half a million people aged 0 to 44 have sadly died since week 51 of 2020.

This has resulted in an astonishing 117,719 excess deaths against the 2015-2019 five-year average.

If we are to believe the official narrative that Covid-19 is a deadly disease, then we could perhaps agree that 231,987 children and young adults up to the age of 44 dying in 2020 resulting in 40,365 excess deaths was an unfortunate consequence of this disease.

But if the official narrative were true, that Covid injections are “safe and effective,” there wouldn’t be soaring increases in deaths among children and young adults in both 2021 and 2022.

We know millions of Americans were coerced into getting the injections.

And we know millions of parents were coerced into forcing their children to also get the same injections.

The data provided by the CDC, which has been incredibly hard to find, only gives us clues as to this being the case with so many deaths among young Americans.

However, further data published by the UK government confirms it.

One of the pieces of evidence confirming this is a report published on the 6th of July 2022, by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), which is a UK government agency.

Official UK government figures show the overwhelming number of people who died from Covid had received three or more shots of mRNA vaccines for the virus.

The UK government quietly released the official figures for Covid deaths in 2022.

The data reveals that the triple+ vaccinated population accounted for 92% of Covid-19 deaths throughout the entirety of 2022.

The figures also show that 9 in every 10 Covid deaths in England over the past two years had received three or more of the shots.