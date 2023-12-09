Kevin McCarthy: ‘There’s Too Many Damn White People in the Republican Party’

Congressman Kevin McCarthy expressed his disgust at the number of white Republicans who make up the majority of the GOP and praised Democrats for having a disproportionate number of non-whites during a debate at Oxford.

“When you look at the Democrats, they actually look like America,” McCarthy said. “When I look at my party, we look like the most restrictive country club in America.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Kevin McCarthy: “When you look at the Democrats, they actually look like America. When I look at my party, we look like the most restrictive country club in America.” pic.twitter.com/UFJTmTY75c — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) December 7, 2023

Infowars.com reports: McCarthy made the anti-white comments on Oct 28 while debating in favor of interventionism at the Oxford Union but they’re only now going viral.

McCarthy went on to say he set out to diversify the “declining” and “extincting” majority white Republican party and boasted that even though the GOP lost the presidency to Joe Biden they “elected the most women, the most minorities in the history of the Republican party.”

“Even if you’re not conservative that’s a good thing, you could applaud that, it’s okay,” he told the liberal audience.

George Santos and Solomon Peña were two such success stories.

McCarthy on Wednesday announced he was resigning from Congress and will leave office by the end of the year.

He’s now free to go on media tours bashing white people and lobbying for Israel.