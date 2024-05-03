Mainstream Media Warns ‘Wanting To Have Children’ Is ‘White Supremacy’

Wanting to have children and perpetuate the human race is a “far right” position that reflects “white supremacist” values, according to a disturbing report published by Politico this week.

Leftists have become so completely and utterly consumed with identity politics, they are now actually arguing that the urge to reproduce – an urge shared by all races and species on the planet – is somehow “far right” and racist.

The insane Politico article focuses on a recent natal convention, and states that “The far right is so obsessed with making babies, they just held a whole conference about it.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

They are even trying to coin a political term for this so-called movement of conservatives: “Natalism.”

Do we really need a buzzy new politically divisive word to describe an interest in reproduction – which, I feel the need to repeat, is shared by all mammals?

The answer is yes, according to left-wing Wikipedia.

Wikipedia says the term Natalism (also called pronatalism or the pro-birth position) “is an ideology that promotes the reproduction of human life as an important objective of being human and advocates high birthrate.”

Apparently it’s no longer just a fact that the reproduction of human life is an important objective of being human.

After all, if there is no reproduction of human life, there is no being human to be had.

What’s next up on the woke mind virus bingo card? Wanting to protect and nurture your children is systemic violence? Being heterosexual is a crime against humanity? Modernity reports:

The Politico piece, written by Gaby Del Valle, who “is a reporter whose work focuses on immigration, surveillance and the far right,” makes light of the fact that global fertility rates are in a tailspin.

It reads, “The threat, we are told here this weekend, is existential, biological, epoch-defining. Economies will fail, civilizations will fall, and it will all happen because people aren’t having enough babies.”

It goes on to argue that the people attending the ‘NatalCon’ are more concerned with “a total social overhaul” and “breeding a new majority — one that looks and sounds just like them.”

It suggests that concerns over higher instances of divorce, the break down of the traditional family in modern society and the rise of ideologies like transgenderism are just a part of “liberal democracy,” and that those concerned about them impacting the global human population and society as a whole are just being a bit silly.

“In recent years, various factions of the old and the new right have coalesced around the idea that babies might be the cure for everything that’s wrong with society,” Del Valle writes, going on to intimate that really these ‘natalists’ are just bigoted and anti-immigration, and that immigration is really the way to solve the decline in birth rates.

She then throw in some “white supremacy” stuff for no reason other than to disingenuously conflate it with people who think having babies is a good thing.

TRENDING: UN Says ‘Dangerous’ Conspiracy Theorists Must Be Punished Like Terrorists

The piece then insinuates that problems such as microplastics contributing to declining sperm counts, endocrine disruptors being present in water and birth control pills having detrimental effects on women’s fertility are all just conspiracy theories because they’re amplified by people who have X accounts… or something.

The article then goes on to basically suggest that those advocating an increase in people having babies only want certain kinds of people, specifically white conservative people, to have babies and that, essentially they’re all far right racists.

But it gets even worse.

As we highlighted earlier, the fertility rate in the US has fallen to an all time low, as recorded by the CDC, and continues to decline at a rate of around 2 percent every year.

In 1960, the US total fertility rate was 3.65 births per woman. In 2023 it was 1.6. The average fertility rate needed to maintain the population is 2.1 children for every woman.

That’s not a conspiracy theory.

A major study published in scientific journal The Lancet earlier this year found that the global population will start to fall within decades due to vastly reduced fertility rates and may never recover.

The study found that the global fertility rate is currently 2.23, hovering only just above the replacement rate.

Commenting on the study, its co-author Dr Natalia Bhattacharjee said declining fertility rates “will completely reconfigure the global economy and the international balance of power and will necessitate reorganising societies.”

It’s not a bunch of “far right” people at a nerdy conference making it up.