Mid Concert Carlos Santana Tells Fans There Are Only 2 Genders

During his New Jersey concert last month rock legend Carlos Santana the crowd there are only two genders as he appeared to align himself with comedian Dave Chappelle.

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are” he said in between songs

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Last night at a concert in New Jersey, rock legend Carlos Santana said “when God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are… a woman is a woman and a man is a man.”

pic.twitter.com/zCZibZIkM2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2023

He continued: “Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it.”

Santana then added, “Whatever you want to do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m okay with that.”

“I am like this with my brother Dave Chappelle. Totally like this,” he said lining up his hands in unison.

InfoWars reports: The musician was referring to Chappelle’s jokes about transgender ideology during stand-up comedy shows that stirred controversy in 2021, causing many liberals to try and “cancel” the top comedian.

The crowd cheered Santana on, but the crazed left-wing media predictably ran headlines claiming the 76-year-old guitarist went on a “bizarre anti-trans rant.”

Billboard, TMZ, Ultimate Classic Rock and other outlets all parroted similar article titles.

Santana’s rant is going viral as fellow rock star Alice Cooper said in an interview with Stereogum published Wednesday that gender-affirming care is “a fad,” and pointed out discussions surrounding the trans rights movement have “gone now to the point of absurdity.”

On Thursday (24 August), Carol Santana apologized for the ‘insensitive’ remarks he made.

“I am sorry for my insensitive comments. They don’t reflect that I want to honour and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realise that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologise to the transgender community and everyone I offended,” he wrote on his Facebook page