Military Whistleblower Reveals 937% Increase in Heart Attacks Among Vaccinated Pilots

A military whistleblower has gone on the record to warn that there has been a 936% increase in heart attacks among pilots since the mRNA jabs were rolled out.

Navy Medical Service Corps Lt. Ted Macie revealed last month the damning Department of Defense data showing a massive surge in cardiac conditions among active-duty aviators in 2022, a year after the mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, compared to the five-year average preceding that year.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Naturalnews.com reports: “I went in today and I’m doing the same thing: a five-year average. However, I’m comparing it to 2022. And I’m using only fixed-wing pilots and helicopter pilots on active duty,” Macie said enumerating various heart-related diseases with the corresponding percentage increase. The most shocking are cases of heart failure which went up by a whopping 973 percent. Cardiomyopathy and myocarditis incidents climbed to 152 percent and 151 percent, respectively. There was a 69 percent surge in systemic heart diseases and 62 percent in pulmonary heart diseases. Thirty-six percent increase of hypertensive diseases were reported as well as 63 percent of other forms of cardiac conditions.

USA 🇺🇲 Wow, The Insanity Continues 🔥Navy Medical Officer reveals Covax Vaccine Related Heart Issues. These numbers are astounding. "Myocarditis up 151%, Ischemic heart disease up 69%, pulmonary heart disease up 62% and Heart Failure is up 973% 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/KoPb82uUbr — 𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙇𝘽𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙉𝙀 (@Risemelbourne) November 28, 2023

In a recent episode of “Keep the Republic” with Daniel Bobinski, which featured the whistleblower’s video, the host called on anybody who knows what could be causing the alarming increase of serious medical conditions suddenly appearing in the military aviators. “Please … by all means … tell someone. Our national defense could be at stake,” he urged.

But anti-vaccine advocates have long been explaining and showing evidence that the “experimental” vaccines are causing this. In fact, Macie’s wife, Mara Macie, has repeatedly emphasized the U.S. government’s “unreasonable” treatment of military troops during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also argued that now, there is already a high level of mistrust in the military’s leadership and demanded accountability as “the only answer.” Mara is currently running for Florida’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“So you may have seen my wife’s recent post and I want to elaborate on that and give you an example as to why reinstatement, back pay and apologies are not enough,” Macie said in his video on Nov. 27.

The recent report followed a revelation covered by the Gateway Pundit in July, which cited a leaked military study admitting a spike in myocarditis cases by at least 151 percent post-vaccination in the U.S. military. Gilbert Cisneros Jr., the Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, confirmed the increase, noting 275 cases of myocarditis in 2021, a significant rise from the annual average observed from 2016 to 2020.

Now being deeply involved in the ongoing wars and a low turnout in military recruitment, Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt has been calling for the rehiring of previously discharged service members with “full back pay, rank and an apology.” But that is a big NO for Mara Macie because this move would be unfair to the service members who suffered because of the unconstitutional mandates. The accountable leaders should be investigated by the Congress, she said.

“Every single military ‘leader’ who was informed by service members, presented them with the law, and still did nothing, should be investigated until we remove all those who put their careers above the mental and physical safety of our service members and their families,” she said and pointed out that after thousands of military men were treated with “disrespect” and fired because of “tyranny,” there is now a complete lack of trust among those who were not only involuntarily separated, but also those who walked away (including just shy of retirement), those who fought from within but were flagged for promotion, those who didn’t want to take the shot but were coerced and their family members who have been told that the community’s mental and physical health is important to that alleged leadership.

She vowed that if she gets elected to Congress, she will lead the charge for accountability and the investigation into those who violated their oath of office. She said that their honorable status would be forfeited, in exchange for personal advancement. “Justice must prevail,” she stated.

Her husband agreed and posted on X that he, his wife Mara and thousands of others will not stop until there’s accountability. “It’s the ONLY way to right the ship. The effects from this are just beginning, and to simply overlook them is a disservice to us and the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, recent information published by the U.S. Army disclosed that 97 percent of active-duty U.S. troops are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 90 percent of Army National Guard members are fully vaccinated, and 91 percent of U.S. Army Reserve members are fully vaccinated.