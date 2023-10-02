Millions of Vaccinated Teens Are Dropping Like Flies, Official Data Shows

Millions of vaccinated teens and young adults are dying suddenly and unexpectedly, newly released government data shows.

In 2022, UK government data showed that excess cardiovascular deaths among 15- to 44-year-olds soared to 44 percent above average.

The disturbing figure was revealed in a data study using official government data for deaths in England and Wales between 2010 and 2022.

Analysis was conducted by top data expert and former BlackRock portfolio manager Ed Dowd and his partners at Phinance Technologies.

Slaynews.com reports: Dowd and his team found that excess death rates from cardiovascular diseases were up 13% in 2020, 30% in 2021, and 44% in 2022.

The spike in deaths “points to a worrying picture of an even greater acceleration in coming years of deaths & disabilities,” they warn.

🚨🚨New Report: UK Death & Disability Analysis: Cardiovascular Disease, Ages 15-44



✅The anecdotal evidence observed in media has been confirmed by a strong statistical signal

✅Excess Death Rates from Cardiovascular diseases up 13% in 20, 30% in 21 & 44% in 22

✅Z-scores of… pic.twitter.com/OufZzV0arT — Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) September 18, 2023

What’s more, they found that “deaths per year from cardiovascular diseases had been trending lower from 2010 to 2019, with a significant downward slope,” until 2020, when the trend reversed.

They also found that in 2022, men began outpacing women in cardiovascular diseases.

Men & women were similar until 22 where men were 56% from trend while women were only 28%. pic.twitter.com/yoRk3LpS7a — Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) September 18, 2023

The analysis also found that disabilities are soaring.

The rise in excess disabilities from UK PIP data was twice the rate of excess deaths in 22 and disabilities are 4x deaths in 22.



Morbidity leads mortality.



From the Buergin Swiss Study for “Myocardial injury after Covid-19 mRNA-1273 booster vaccination” there was an incident… pic.twitter.com/lyjCc7owfW — Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) September 18, 2023

Dowd and his team conclude that: “When looking at excess deaths for cardiovascular diseases, the Z-score in 2020 was around 3, indicating that prior to the start of the vaccinations, there was already a signal pointing to an increase in cardiovascular deaths.

“That trend however accelerated substantially in 2021 and 2022 where we observe Z-scores of around 7.5 and 10.5, respectively.

“These are extreme events that we believe need a thorough investigation.”

As Slay News reported over the weekend, a separate peer-reviewed study has also raised major concerns after scientists found traces of mRNA vaccines in the heart tissue of dead people.

According to the researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, traces of mRNA shots were detected in the heart tissue of patients who died within a month of receiving the Covid injections.

The researchers analyzed tissue samples from the autopsies of 25 people.

20 of those people were vaccinated shortly before they died.

Dr. Clare Craig, a British pathologist who reviewed the research, raised the alarm about the traces of mRNA shots in the heart, suggesting that it likely caused people to die suddenly.

“The vaccine should not have been there,” Craig said in a statement.

“There was evidence of heart damage.

“Those three people are now dead.”

Craig blasted governments and health officials for failing to address the issue, arguing that this latest study clearly shows heart damage after receiving the shots.

“At postmortem, if there is significant narrowing of the coronary arteries then heart damage is attributed to it on the balance of probabilities,” Craig said.

“Here this is a clear-cut association, an unusual picture of myocardial injury, and a failure to call it out for what it is.”