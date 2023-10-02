Deadly Levels of mRNA Found in Hearts of Dead People, Study Finds

Deadly levels of mRNA are being detected in the hearts of dead people who died suddenly following cardiac arrest, a new peer-reviewed study has concluded.

According to scientists from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, mRNA was detected in the heart tissue of patients who died within a month of receiving the experimental Covid jabs.

The researchers analyzed tissue samples from the autopsies of 25 people. 20 of those people were jabbed shortly before they died.

Neon Nettle reports: Samples from the hearts of three patients tested positive for messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA).

All three patients with mRNA in their hearts had died within 30 days of receiving a Pfizer shot.

However, more patients were found with mRNA in the tissue connecting to their hearts, such as bilateral axillary lymph nodes.

Bilateral axillary lymph node samples tested positive for mRNA in eight people who died within 30 days of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Both Moderna and Pfizer shots utilize mRNA.

The research shows “the vaccine can persist for up to 30 days, including in the heart,” Dr. James Stone, one of the study’s researchers, said of the findings.

The study was published by the Nature Journal’s peer-reviewed NPJ Vaccines.

The authors declared no conflicts of interest and said the research is officially backed by Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are known to cause myocarditis, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Myocarditis is a form of heart inflammation that can result in death.

Interestingly, the people who had mRNA detected in the heart did not have myocarditis.

They did, however, have detectable heart injuries, researchers found.

Dr. Clare Craig, a British pathologist who reviewed the research, raised the alarm about the traces of mRNA in the heart, suggesting that it likely caused people to die suddenly.

“The vaccine should not have been there,” Craig said in a statement.

“There was evidence of heart damage.

“Those three people are now dead.”

Craig blasted governments and health officials for failing to address the issue, arguing that this latest study clearly shows heart damage after receiving the shots.

“At postmortem, if there is significant narrowing of the coronary arteries then heart damage is attributed to it on the balance of probabilities,” Craig said.

“Here this is a clear-cut association, an unusual picture of myocardial injury, and a failure to call it out for what it is.”

For the study, the tissues were collected from autopsies performed between January 2021 and February 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Researchers excluded tissues from some dead people, however.

Those excluded include patients who had no clear history of vaccination or non-vaccination and those who had a documented prior COVID-19 infection.

The researchers wanted to test the tissue for the vaccine in light of research that has found both spike protein and mRNA persisting in axillary lymph nodes and blood for weeks or even months after vaccination.

The testing would help “gain a better understanding of the biodistribution and persistence of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines,” they said.

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19.

Researchers ended up with tissues from 20 vaccinated patients.

In the sample pool. six people had received one dose, 12 received two doses, and two received three doses.

They also formed a control group of five unvaccinated patients.

Six bilateral axillary lymph node samples were available for people vaccinated with Moderna’s shot.

Two tested positive for mRNA after the Moderna vaccine.

Thirteen were available for people vaccinated with Pfizer’s shot.

Six tested positive for mRNA after the Pfizer vaccine.

Overall, eight tested positive out of the 11 bilateral axillary lymph node samples from patients who died within 30 days of a shot.

None of the samples from patients who died beyond 30 days of vaccination tested positive.

Researchers also examined samples from each of the vaccinated people from the cardiac left ventricle and cardiac right ventricle.

Of those, four samples tested positive across three patients.

These were the three who received Pfizer’s shot within 30 days of dying.

The samples all tested negative for the COVID-19 virus itself.

mRNA was not detected in any of the unvaccinated people.