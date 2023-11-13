MMA Fighter Exposes Elite Pedophile Ring: ‘Why Was Trump Indicted Before Anyone on Epstein’s Client List?’

MMA fighter ‘King Bau’ used his walkout to wake people up to the truth about the elite pedophile ring, wearing a t-shirt asking why former president Donald Trump was indicted before anyone on Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

As he made his way to the octagon, King Bau – real name Joel Bauman – wore gold shorts and a black t-shirt which read: ‘Trump was indicted before anyone on Epstein’s client list.’

Epstein, a convicted pedophile is alleged to have died in a New York prison cell in August 2021 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. However, very few people actually believe the official narrative regarding the nature of Epstein’s death.

BREAKING: King Bau comes out with a shirt that says “Trump was indicted before anyone on Epstein’s client list” #GameBredBareknuckle pic.twitter.com/0xxQESRqOU — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) November 11, 2023

Via DailyMail: Epstein was accused of running a ‘vast network’ of underage girls for sex, having previously been convicted for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Last year, Epstein’s child sex fixer Ghislaine Maxwell was jailed for 20 years for helping the former financier abuse young girls.

Maxwell was convicted of recruiting and trafficking four teenage girls for sexual abuse by the billionaire.

Trump, meanwhile, is currently embroiled in a number of legal battles, including a civil fraud trial in New York and four criminal indictments.

Two relate to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, while one relates to his handling of classified documents and another involving accusations of false accounting involving hush money.

It’s not the first time Bauman has used his fights to make big statements. He once claimed to fight ‘to eradicate childhood malnutrition from the planet’.

He also previously took aim at Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg during a post-fight interview, after a report found Instagram’s algorithms ‘promoted a vast pedophile network’.

‘I think it’s about time to nuke the internet,’ the fighter said.

‘You keep censoring me and supressing me. Very interesting how you censor and supress me but Instagram boosted a pedophile network on your platform.’