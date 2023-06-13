The mainstream media in Canada seem inten on blaming “climate change” for the countrys recent wildfires, despite the arrest of multiple arsonists.
As the wildfires spread across western, central and eastern Canada, the mainstream media continue to imply that climate change is the main culprit, even though a growing number of reports show that arsonists have been arrested in connection with dozens of intentionally set fires in the country.
The People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier even tweeted“: Several arsonists have been arrested in the past weeks in different provinces for lighting forest fires. But the lying woke media and politicians keep repeating that global warming is the cause.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Despite the numerous arrests, mainstream media outlets continue to publish articles attributing the wildfires to climate change.
“Rise in extreme wildfires linked directly to emissions from oil companies in new study,” the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.
“Canadian forest fires are the latest costly climate disaster that public accounts fail to capture,” another CBC headline read.
“Climate change is increasing the risks of wildfires in the country, experts say,” Global News attested.
Despite these claims, statistics from Canadian National Fire Database reveal that wildfires across Canada have decreased in recent years, having peaked in 1989.
Graph from the Canadian National Fire Database showing wildfire prevalence in Canada from 1980 to 2021
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- MSM Blames ‘Climate Change’ For Canada’s Wildfires Despite Arrest Of Multiple Arsonists - June 13, 2023
- Doctors Take Legal Action Against Medical Councils ‘Inaction’ On Covid Vaccine Misinformation - June 13, 2023
- NASA Warns Of Internet Apocalypse That Could Disable Internet For Months Or Even Years - June 13, 2023