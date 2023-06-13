MSM Blames ‘Climate Change’ For Canada’s Wildfires Despite Arrest Of Multiple Arsonists

The mainstream media in Canada seem inten on blaming “climate change” for the countrys recent wildfires, despite the arrest of multiple arsonists.

As the wildfires spread across western, central and eastern Canada, the mainstream media continue to imply that climate change is the main culprit, even though a growing number of reports show that arsonists have been arrested in connection with dozens of intentionally set fires in the country.

The People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier even tweeted“: Several arsonists have been arrested in the past weeks in different provinces for lighting forest fires. But the lying woke media and politicians keep repeating that global warming is the cause.”

Life Site News reports: The severe nature of the wildfires has caused Canadians to wonder why they have spread so rapidly, especially as many of the affected areas are not typically impacted by wildfires of this degree or at this time of the year.



In the past months, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested several arsonists who have been charged with lighting fires across several provinces including Nova Scotia, Yukon, British Columbia, and Alberta. The motive behind lighting the fires is unclear.



One Albertan, John Cook, has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of arson after setting a string of wildfires in and around Cold Lake, a hamlet near Edmonton.



In addition to damaging vehicles and structures, Cook was charged with setting aflame the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cherry Grove, Alberta.



A Vancouver man charged with arson has been released until his trial on October 9, with Cpl. Michael Gauthier asserting that he is not a risk to light further fires.



“This incident was not random in nature and we do not believe there is risk to other members of the public or businesses from the individual who was arrested,” Gauthier stated.

Despite the numerous arrests, mainstream media outlets continue to publish articles attributing the wildfires to climate change.

“Rise in extreme wildfires linked directly to emissions from oil companies in new study,” the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

“Canadian forest fires are the latest costly climate disaster that public accounts fail to capture,” another CBC headline read.

“Climate change is increasing the risks of wildfires in the country, experts say,” Global News attested.

Despite these claims, statistics from Canadian National Fire Database reveal that wildfires across Canada have decreased in recent years, having peaked in 1989.

Graph from the Canadian National Fire Database showing wildfire prevalence in Canada from 1980 to 2021