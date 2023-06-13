Hollywood Actress Megan Fox Threatens To Use ‘Cannibalism and Witchcraft’ To Kill Conservatives

Hollywood actress Megan Fox has threatened to use witchcraft and cannibalism to kill conservatives who criticize her for raising her sons as transgender.

Former Hollywood producer Robby Starbuck last week highlighted how Fox has raised all three of her sons as girls to point out how the LGBTQ ideology is forced upon children by far-left radcial parents.

“These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them,” Starbuck tweeted last Thursday.

These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them. pic.twitter.com/k3ULKG7fFm — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 8, 2023

Infowars.com reports: Fox responded with a screed vowing to exact vengeance against him for bringing her children into a political debate.

“Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe,” Fox told Starbuck through Instagram.

“You fucked with the wrong witch,” she added.

Megan Fox has responded to my concern about her sons being dressed up in girls clothes with an IG post where she seemingly threatens me with witchcraft. Does that seem like a sane response to you? Her post and my response back are below. ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6ioRvpYK5i — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 11, 2023

Fox followed up with an image that recently went viral of a naked woman caught on a wildlife camera feasting on a deer carcass at night, with the caption, “me outside rob starbucks house.”

Now Megan Fox is threatening to hold a carcass eating ritual at my house. That’d be a bold/dumb decision in TN. If her goal was to look crazy… Mission accomplished! Now people know she practices witchcraft too. pic.twitter.com/Ub5JVu5uKO — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 11, 2023

Starbuck responded Sunday on Twitter: “If her goal was to look crazy… Mission accomplished! Now people know she practices witchcraft too.”

Starbuck went on to explain why he believes Fox has indoctrinated her children into the trans cult, pointing out that she claimed one of her son’s knew he was transgender while in her womb.

Megan Fox gave this interview in May that says she knew her oldest son didn’t want to subscribe to gender stereotypes from the time he was IN THE WOMB. She also admits she‘a raising all 3 boys gender neutral. Does she really think anyone believes she didn’t push this on them? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/VvMYpaHrmb — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 12, 2023

A journalist account on Twitter called Urban Scoop chimed in with math data proving the statistical impossibility of all three of Fox’s children independently becoming transgender.

“In 2021, about 42,000 children and teens across the United States received a diagnosis of gender dysphoria (source Reuters),” Scoop began.

“The resident male population of the USA that were 9 and under in 2021 was 10.38 million (source Statista). So 42,000 divided by 10,380,000 = 0.40462 Which statistically means there’s a 0.40462% chance of having a single ‘trans’ boy (a biological male) in your family.”

Just wondering @goddeketal



What are the odds of having THREE trans kids who are biological males and all under 10 years old?



Let's do some math…



In 2021, about 42,000 children and teens across the United States received a diagnosis of gender dysphoria (source Reuters).



The… https://t.co/YWNBX5hjwM — Urban Scoop (@ScoopUrban) June 7, 2023

“Has Megan managed to produce THREE trans kids, somehow defying the statistical odds AGAINST that happening? Does anyone else find that strange or a bit of a coincidence?” Scoop asked.

Notably, Fox has a history of espousing her occult proclivities.

Last April, Fox bragged about participating in blood-drinking rituals with her then-fiancé rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

“I guess ‘drank each other’s blood’ might mislead people, or like people imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones drinking each other’s blood,” Fox said.

“It’s just a few drops. But yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion, for ritual purposes only,” she added.