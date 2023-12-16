American Life Expectancy Plummets to Historic Lows Following mRNA Rollout

Since the introduction of the mRNA vaccines, American life expectancy has experienced a dramatic downturn.

According to a new study, life expectancy in the U.S. is now at an all-time low.

Per Spectrum Local News:

If you spend time on social media, you may have seen the hashtag #DiedSuddenly. It’s often tied to the idea that people are dying off in large numbers because they received the COVID-19 vaccine. Various experts say this is not true. However, they are on to something that is true. There has been an increase in younger people having heart attacks, a trend that started before 2020 and then sped up during the pandemic. A study last year by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles shows heart attack deaths were up for all age groups in 2020 and 2021. But the largest increase was in the 25-44 age group, a 29% jump during those years. It’s something doctors are now starting to better understand.

Revolver.news reports: By now, it’s clear to many that our so-called “experts” are buffoons who are more driven by political ideology than actual science and facts. Therefore, their oddly quick dismissal of any connection between the vaccine and the sudden deaths of young, healthy people seems absurd, almost like another partisan COVID scam, especially when all the evidence keeps pointing in one direction.

The shocking drop in life expectancy is a stark reality, occurring in the aftermath of the COVID vaccine rollout. Yet, our esteemed experts seem unable or unwilling to see any connection. Doesn’t that strike you as odd?

FDA : Life expectancy decline is CATASTROPHIC



YOUNG PEOPLE DROPPING DEAD DAILY



Our Country is in trouble on many levels.



The Covid 19 vax causing clots and sudden death but MSM afraid to report the TRUTH



In addition, Dr. Robert M. Califf is very worried about what he’s seeing. Here’s some of what he said about the “catastrophic” drop on X:

We are facing extraordinary headwinds in our public health with a major decline in life expectancy. The major decline in the U.S. is not just a trend. I’d describe it as catastrophic. JAMA Internal Medicine published earlier this month that our overall life expectancy has dropped to 76 years, and remarkably, that male life expectancy in the U.S. has dropped to 73 years.

Dr. Califf hesitates to connect the timing of these issues with the COVID vaccine and suggests that government intervention could help increase life expectancy. We see it differently. It’s likely that we’d all live a lot longer if the government got out of our business.